Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 15, 2023
Top 10 Instagram captions for Scorpios
Intensity is my superpower #Scoripo
#1
Image: Pexels
My manager's name is Pluto
#2
Image: Pexels
Power is my middle name #Scoripo
#3
Image: Pexels
Remember me? Sting like a bee #scorpio
#4
Image: Pexels
This pretty face can get poisonous too
#5
Image: Pexels
Proud to be a Scorpio
#6
Image: Pexels
Scorpios are born to be the best
#7
Image: Pexels
Unleashing my Scorpio power
#8
Image: Pexels
Fear my sting
#9
Image: Pexels
Embracing my intensity #scorpiovibes
#10
Image: Pexels
