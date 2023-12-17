Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 17, 2023
Top 10 Instagram captions for Virgo
Perfectionism = Virgo
#1
Image: Pexels
You said overthinker? I heard Virgo
#2
Image: Pexels
Don’t mess with this earthen creature
#3
Image: Pexels
My intelligence is bound to impress many
#4
Image: Pexels
Jealousy is not my cup of tea
#5
Image: Pexels
Virgos can hold your interest with their ignorance
#6
Image: Pexels
Born to be best #virgo
#7
Image: Pexels
Virgos are born to be the best
#8
Image: Pexels
Precision is my middle name
#9
Image: Pexels
Balancing love and logic
#10
Image: Pexels
