Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 17, 2023

Top 10 Instagram captions for Virgo

Perfectionism = Virgo 

#1

Image: Pexels

You said overthinker? I heard Virgo

#2

Image: Pexels

Don’t mess with this earthen creature 

#3

Image: Pexels

My intelligence is bound to impress many

#4

Image: Pexels

Jealousy is not my cup of tea

#5

Image: Pexels

Virgos can hold your interest with their ignorance

#6 

Image: Pexels

Born to be best #virgo

#7

Image: Pexels

Virgos are born to be the best

#8

Image: Pexels

Precision is my middle name

#9

Image: Pexels

Balancing love and logic

#10

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here