Top 10 Korean Cultural Traditions to Know
Traditional Korean clothing, often worn on special occasions, is known for its vibrant colors and elegant design.
Hanbok
The Korean harvest festival, similar to Thanksgiving, where families gather, share food, and pay respects to ancestors.
Chuseok
Korean Lunar New Year, celebrated with ancestral rituals, traditional games, and delicious holiday foods like tteokguk (rice cake soup)
Seollal
Korean tea ceremonies emphasize harmony and mindfulness, with popular teas like green tea (nokcha) and barley tea (boricha).
Tea Culture
Ancestor worship ritual held on special days to honor deceased family members by offering food, drinks, and incense
Jesa
A staple in Korean cuisine, kimchi is fermented vegetables with various seasonings, showcasing the importance of preservation techniques
Kimjang
Bowing is a common sign of respect in Korean culture, with different types of bows for various situations and levels of respect
Bowing
The Korean language has distinct honorifics to show respect. Using them appropriately is crucial in communication
Language Honorifics
Confucianism greatly influences Korean culture, emphasizing respect for elders, family, and hierarchy
Confucian Values
Taekwondo, hapkido, and other martial arts have deep cultural roots, promoting discipline, self-defense, and physical fitness
Korean Martial Arts
