Top 10 Korean Dishes to Try
A colorful bowl of rice mixed with assorted vegetables, gochujang (red pepper paste), and your choice of protein; a harmonious blend of flavors
Bibimbap
Image: Pexels
Fermented spicy cabbage or vegetables, a staple in Korean cuisine Its tangy and spicy taste adds a punch to any meal
Kimchi
Image: Pexels
Thinly sliced marinated beef or pork, grilled to perfection, and often wrapped in lettuce leaves; Sweet and savory with tender meat
Bulgogi
Image: Pexels
Stir-fried glass noodles with an array of vegetables and often beef, seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil- a delightful medley of textures and flavors
Japchae
Image: Pexels
Korean-style pork belly barbecue, cooked at the table and typically wrapped in lettuce with various condiments- In short, juicy, savory, and interactive
Samgyeopsal
Image: Pexels
Spicy rice cakes cooked in a fiery red pepper sauce, a popular street food in Korea Chewy and fiery with a hint of sweetness
Tteokbokki
Image: Pexels
Marinated and grilled beef or pork ribs, offering a smoky, savory, and slightly sweet taste; a barbecue delight
Image: Pexels
Galbi
A savory seafood pancake loaded with scallions and various seafood like shrimp and squid- crispy on the outside, soft on the inside
Image: Pexels
Haemul Pajeon
A spicy soft tofu stew with vegetables and often seafood or pork comforting and spicy, perfect for warming up
Sundubu Jjigae
Image: Pexels
Click Here
A sweet pumpkin porridge often served as a dessert creamy, subtly sweet, and soothing
Hobakjuk
Image: Pexels