Pujya Doss

september 12, 2023

Lifestyle

Top 10 Korean Dishes to Try

A colorful bowl of rice mixed with assorted vegetables, gochujang (red pepper paste), and your choice of protein; a harmonious blend of flavors

Bibimbap 

Image: Pexels

Fermented spicy cabbage or vegetables, a staple in Korean cuisine Its tangy and spicy taste adds a punch to any meal

Kimchi 

Image: Pexels

Thinly sliced marinated beef or pork, grilled to perfection, and often wrapped in lettuce leaves; Sweet and savory with tender meat

Bulgogi 

Image: Pexels

Stir-fried glass noodles with an array of vegetables and often beef, seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil- a delightful medley of textures and flavors

Japchae 

Image: Pexels

Korean-style pork belly barbecue, cooked at the table and typically wrapped in lettuce with various condiments- In short, juicy, savory, and interactive

Samgyeopsal 

Image: Pexels

Spicy rice cakes cooked in a fiery red pepper sauce, a popular street food in Korea Chewy and fiery with a hint of sweetness

Tteokbokki 

Image: Pexels

Marinated and grilled beef or pork ribs, offering a smoky, savory, and slightly sweet taste; a barbecue delight

Image: Pexels

Galbi 

A savory seafood pancake loaded with scallions and various seafood like shrimp and squid- crispy on the outside, soft on the inside

Image: Pexels

Haemul Pajeon 

A spicy soft tofu stew with vegetables and often seafood or pork comforting and spicy, perfect for warming up

Sundubu Jjigae

Image: Pexels

A sweet pumpkin porridge often served as a dessert creamy, subtly sweet, and soothing

Hobakjuk 

Image: Pexels

