Mohit K Dixit
Travel
june 3, 2024
Top 10 Least expensive cities in the world
According to the Worldwide Cost of Living survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit, here are the Top 10 least expensive cities of the world
Image: Pexels
Damascus in Syria turns out to be the cheapest city in the world
Damascus
Image: Pexels
The capital city of Iran, Tehran, is the second cheapest city worldwide
Tehran
Image: Pexels
Tripoli, the capital of Libya, comes in the third spot
Tripoli
Image: Pexels
Pakistan's one of the largest cities, Karachi is the fourth least expensive city globally
Karachi
Image: Pexels
The capital city of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, secured the fifth position on the list
Tashkent
Image: Pexels
Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, is the sixth least expensive city in the world
Tunis
Image: Pexels
Lusaka of South Africa comes next on the list at number 7
Lusaka
Image: Pexels
According to the survey, Ahmedabad of India comes at spot no. 8 in the list of the least expensive cities in the world
Ahmedabad
Image: Pexels
A prominent African financial hub, Lagos is the 9th cheapest city
Lagos
Image: Pexels
The tenth position goes to Chennai, another Indian city after Ahmedabad. However, it shares the position with Buenos Aires of Argentina
Chennai & Buenos Aires
Image: Pexels
