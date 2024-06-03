Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

 Travel 

june 3, 2024

Top 10 Least expensive cities in the world

According to the Worldwide Cost of Living survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit, here are the Top 10 least expensive cities of the world

Survey 

Image: Pexels

Damascus in Syria turns out to be the cheapest city in the world 

 Damascus

Image: Pexels

The capital city of Iran, Tehran, is the second cheapest city worldwide

 Tehran 

Image: Pexels

Tripoli, the capital of Libya, comes in the third spot 

Tripoli 

Image: Pexels

Pakistan's one of the largest cities, Karachi is the fourth least expensive city globally 

Karachi

Image: Pexels

The capital city of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, secured the fifth position on the list 

Tashkent 

Image: Pexels

Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, is the sixth least expensive city in the world 

 Tunis 

Image: Pexels

Lusaka of South Africa comes next on the list at number 7

 Lusaka

Image: Pexels

According to the survey, Ahmedabad of India comes at spot no. 8 in the list of the least expensive cities in the world

 Ahmedabad 

Image: Pexels

A prominent African financial hub, Lagos is the 9th cheapest city 

 Lagos

Image: Pexels

The tenth position goes to Chennai, another Indian city after Ahmedabad. However, it shares the position with Buenos Aires of Argentina

 Chennai & Buenos Aires 

Image: Pexels

