Pita
Regarded as the national dish of the country, it is cooked with raw beef or lamb mixed with bulgur, pureed onion, and spices. Most Lebanese enjoy this platter with pita bread
Images: Pexels
Kibbeh
Images: Pexels
Kunafeh
Pastry lovers will definitely love this delicious dessert dipped in orange blossom syrup and topped with pistachios
Rich in enormous protein, this healthy yet yummy salad is made with multiple veggies and leftover scraps of pita bread
Images: Pexels
Fattoush
This classic chicken kebab is one of the most popular staple foods in the country. Its heavenly taste increases even more with pita and garlic
Images: Pexels
Shish taouk
Renowned as the Lebanese pizza, this delicious dish is topped with some amazing seasonings, adding cheese, ground meat, or herbs
Images: Pexels
Manakeesh
Prepared on a rotating spit, this cuisine can be made with pita bread, veggies, tahini, or garlic sauce
Images: Pexels
Shawarma
Made with fresh veggies, this Lebanese dish is considered the most renowned in the country
Images: Pexels
Hummus & Baba Ganoush
The barbecued meat filled with onion, parsley, breadcrumbs, and spices will create a storm of flavor in your mouth
Images: Pexels
Kofta
Created with layers of filo pastry, honey, and assorted nuts, you'll get enormous delight with every bite
Images: Pexels
Baklava
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.