Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 31, 2023

Top 10 Lebanese cuisines to try

Also known as Pitta, this traditional round bread is the go-to food item of Lebanon 

 Images: Pexels 

Pita 

Regarded as the national dish of the country, it is cooked with raw beef or lamb mixed with bulgur, pureed onion, and spices. Most Lebanese enjoy this platter with pita bread 

 Images: Pexels 

Kibbeh

 Images: Pexels 

Kunafeh

Pastry lovers will definitely love this delicious dessert dipped in orange blossom syrup and topped with pistachios

Rich in enormous protein, this healthy yet yummy salad is made with multiple veggies and leftover scraps of pita bread 

 Images: Pexels 

Fattoush

This classic chicken kebab is one of the most popular staple foods in the country. Its heavenly taste increases even more with pita and garlic

 Images: Pexels 

Shish taouk

Renowned as the Lebanese pizza, this delicious dish is topped with some amazing seasonings, adding cheese, ground meat, or herbs 

 Images: Pexels 

Manakeesh

Prepared on a rotating spit, this cuisine can be made with pita bread, veggies, tahini, or garlic sauce

 Images: Pexels 

Shawarma

Made with fresh veggies, this Lebanese dish is considered the most renowned in the country 

 Images: Pexels 

Hummus & Baba Ganoush

The barbecued meat filled with onion, parsley, breadcrumbs, and spices will create a storm of flavor in your mouth

 Images: Pexels 

Kofta

Created with layers of filo pastry, honey, and assorted nuts, you'll get enormous delight with every bite 

 Images: Pexels 

Baklava

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here