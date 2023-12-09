Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 09, 2023

Top 10 Leo birthday captions

Cheers to another year of ruling the Leo jungle!

#1

Image: Pexels

It's Leo season, and I'm ready to roar! 

#2

Image: Pexels

Long live the lion/lioness

#3

Image: Pexels

Birthday bash #leoedition

#4

Image: Pexels

Embracing my inner lion/lioness

#5

Image: Pexels

Full on Leo magic 

#6

Image: Pexels

Ageing like royalty 

#7

Image: Pexels

I got the eye of the lion, a champion, celebrating on my birthday night

#8

Image: Pexels

Vibing in the Leo club 

#9

Image: Pexels

Born to roar 

#10

Image: Pexels

