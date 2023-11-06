Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

 Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

Top 10 LGBTQ-friendly cities to visit

It is one of those American cities that heartily welcomes the members of the queer community

New York

Image:Pexels 

This city in Norway has so much gay scenes integrated into society

Oslo

Image:Pexels 

Situated in New Zealand, it is considered an open-minded city for the LGBTQ individuals

Auckland

Image:Pexels 

There are many gay friendly cities across Colombia and Bogota is one of them

 Bogota

Image:Pexels 

The capital city of Belgium is open to all and also adores queer films

 Brussels

Image:Pexels 

Known for LGBTQ friendly, this city located in Argentina has many cultures related to the community

Buenos Aires

Image:Pexels 

After Berlin, Cologne is known for colorful pride marches in Germany

 Cologne

Image:Pexels 

Spain is a country where same-sex marriage is legalised, thereby making Barcelona an open-minded city

Barcelona

Image:Pexels 

This Australian city is said to be the favorite destinations among the gay travelers

 Sydney

Image:Pexels 

It is the cultural hub of Australia and home to friendly gay scenes

Melbourne 

Image:Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here