Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 06, 2023
Top 10 LGBTQ-friendly cities to visit
It is one of those American cities that heartily welcomes the members of the queer community
New York
Image:Pexels
This city in Norway has so much gay scenes integrated into society
Oslo
Image:Pexels
Situated in New Zealand, it is considered an open-minded city for the LGBTQ individuals
Auckland
Image:Pexels
There are many gay friendly cities across Colombia and Bogota is one of them
Bogota
Image:Pexels
The capital city of Belgium is open to all and also adores queer films
Brussels
Image:Pexels
Known for LGBTQ friendly, this city located in Argentina has many cultures related to the community
Buenos Aires
Image:Pexels
After Berlin, Cologne is known for colorful pride marches in Germany
Cologne
Image:Pexels
Spain is a country where same-sex marriage is legalised, thereby making Barcelona an open-minded city
Barcelona
Image:Pexels
This Australian city is said to be the favorite destinations among the gay travelers
Sydney
Image:Pexels
It is the cultural hub of Australia and home to friendly gay scenes
Melbourne
Image:Pexels
