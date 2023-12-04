Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

DECEMBER 04, 2023

Top 10 Libra birthday captions

Another year of perfect balance 

#1

The scales of destiny are tipping in my favor #birthday

#2

Proud to be born under the sign of the scales! 

#3

Cheers to the growth, balance, and beautiful memories 

#4

Proud to be a Libra

#5

Embracing my Libra traits 

#6

Killing with kindness #birthdayedition

#7

Alexa play Happy Birthday #Libraedition

#8

Spreading love, light, and positivity, just like a true Libra

#9

Celebrating the gift of life with full-on Libra spirit 

#10

