Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

OCTOBER 30, 2023

Top 10 love hurts quotes

“You can close your eyes to things you don’t want to see, but you can’t close your heart to things you don’t want to feel.” ― Johnny Depp

“Love is hard to find, hard to keep, and hard to forget.” ― Alysha Speer

“So it’s true when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love.” ― E.A. Bucchianeri   

“Truth is everybody is going to hurt you: you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for.” ― Bob Marley 

“Think before you speak, your words could hurt someone’s feelings more than you intended it to.” ― Justin Beiber

“It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.” ― Samuel Butler

“I wonder if I could take back every ‘I love you’ ever said to you, would I do it?” ― Faraaz Kazi

“You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.” ― Henny Youngman

“There is nothing more painful in this world than to be in love with something that never can be.” ― Laura Chouette

“There are a thousand ways to hurt someone you love that have nothing to do with physical violence.” ― Laurell K. Hamilton

