“Love is hard to find, hard to keep, and hard to forget.” ― Alysha Speer
“So it’s true when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love.” ― E.A. Bucchianeri
“Truth is everybody is going to hurt you: you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for.” ― Bob Marley
“Think before you speak, your words could hurt someone’s feelings more than you intended it to.” ― Justin Beiber
“It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.” ― Samuel Butler
“I wonder if I could take back every ‘I love you’ ever said to you, would I do it?” ― Faraaz Kazi
“You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.” ― Henny Youngman
“There is nothing more painful in this world than to be in love with something that never can be.” ― Laura Chouette
“There are a thousand ways to hurt someone you love that have nothing to do with physical violence.” ― Laurell K. Hamilton
