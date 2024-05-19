Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

may 19, 2024

  Top 10 Luxury Train Journeys

Experience the iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, renowned for its Art Deco interiors and routes across Europe from London to Venice

 Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe

Image: pexels

Marvel at the majestic landscapes from Vancouver to Banff aboard the Rocky Mountaineer, known for its panoramic views and gourmet dining

 Rocky Mountaineer, Canada

Image: pexels

Travel like royalty on the Maharajas' Express, India’s most opulent train, offering routes through the country's rich cultural heritage

Maharajas' Express, India

Image: pexels

Journey through Australia’s heart from Darwin to Adelaide on The Ghan, enjoying luxury amidst the stunning Outback

 The Ghan, Australia

Image: pexels

Discover the enchanting landscapes of Southeast Asia on the Eastern & Oriental Express, running from Bangkok to Singapore

Eastern & Oriental Express, Asia

Image: pexels

Immerse in Scottish elegance aboard the Royal Scotsman, offering bespoke itineraries through the picturesque Highlands

 Royal Scotsman, UK

Image: pexels

Experience South Africa’s diverse landscapes in unparalleled style on The Blue Train, traveling from Pretoria to Cape Town

The Blue Train, South Africa

Image: pexels

Embark on a grand adventure from Moscow to Vladivostok on the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express, the world’s longest railway journey

Image: pexels

 Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express, Russia

Enjoy a seven-star experience in Japan on the Seven Stars in Kyushu, offering luxury tours through Nagasaki and beyond

Image: pexels

Seven Stars in Kyushu, Japan

Traverse the Swiss Alps from Zermatt to St. Moritz on the Glacier Express, known as the "slowest express train" for its leisurely pace through breathtaking scenery

Glacier Express, Switzerland

Image: pexels

