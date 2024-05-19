Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
may 19, 2024
Top 10 Luxury Train Journeys
Experience the iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, renowned for its Art Deco interiors and routes across Europe from London to Venice
Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe
Image: pexels
Marvel at the majestic landscapes from Vancouver to Banff aboard the Rocky Mountaineer, known for its panoramic views and gourmet dining
Rocky Mountaineer, Canada
Image: pexels
Travel like royalty on the Maharajas' Express, India’s most opulent train, offering routes through the country's rich cultural heritage
Maharajas' Express, India
Image: pexels
Journey through Australia’s heart from Darwin to Adelaide on The Ghan, enjoying luxury amidst the stunning Outback
The Ghan, Australia
Image: pexels
Discover the enchanting landscapes of Southeast Asia on the Eastern & Oriental Express, running from Bangkok to Singapore
Eastern & Oriental Express, Asia
Image: pexels
Immerse in Scottish elegance aboard the Royal Scotsman, offering bespoke itineraries through the picturesque Highlands
Royal Scotsman, UK
Image: pexels
Experience South Africa’s diverse landscapes in unparalleled style on The Blue Train, traveling from Pretoria to Cape Town
The Blue Train, South Africa
Image: pexels
Embark on a grand adventure from Moscow to Vladivostok on the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express, the world’s longest railway journey
Image: pexels
Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express, Russia
Enjoy a seven-star experience in Japan on the Seven Stars in Kyushu, offering luxury tours through Nagasaki and beyond
Image: pexels
Seven Stars in Kyushu, Japan
Traverse the Swiss Alps from Zermatt to St. Moritz on the Glacier Express, known as the "slowest express train" for its leisurely pace through breathtaking scenery
Glacier Express, Switzerland
Image: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.