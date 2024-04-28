Heading 3
Top 10 Lychee Beverages To Try
A classic cocktail with lychee liqueur, vodka, and sometimes a splash of lime juice; making up for a spirited drink!
Martini
A refreshing blend of brewed tea, lychee syrup, and ice; this amalgamation of flavors is invigorating to consume!
Iced Tea
A twist on the traditional mojito with the addition of lychee puree or syrup; a refreshing and sweet delight!
Mojito
A sweet and tangy lemonade infused with the flavor of fresh lychee; what a delectable combination!
Lemonade
It is a popular Taiwanese drink featuring lychee-flavored tapioca pearls in a sweet tea base
Bubble Tea
A fruity and refreshing sangria which is made with white wine, lychee liqueur, and fresh lychee fruit
Sangria
A creamy and delicious smoothie made with lychee fruit, yogurt, and ice; filling and indeed invigorating
Smoothie
Sparkler
A fizzy mocktail drink made with lychee juice, soda water, and a splash of lime
Coconut Cooler
A sweet drink made with blending lychee juice with coconut water and a hint of mint; drink this to experience a tropical and refreshing paradise
Sparkling Wine
A bubbly and elegant cocktail made by adding lychee syrup to sparkling wine or champagne
