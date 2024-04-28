Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle 

APRIL 28, 2024

Top 10 Lychee Beverages To Try

A classic cocktail with lychee liqueur, vodka, and sometimes a splash of lime juice; making up for a spirited drink! 

Martini

Image Source: pexels

A refreshing blend of brewed tea, lychee syrup, and ice; this amalgamation of flavors is invigorating to consume! 

Iced Tea

Image Source: pexels

 A twist on the traditional mojito with the addition of lychee puree or syrup; a refreshing and sweet delight! 

Mojito

Image Source:  pexels

A sweet and tangy lemonade infused with the flavor of fresh lychee; what a delectable combination! 

Lemonade

Image Source:  pexels

It is a popular Taiwanese drink featuring lychee-flavored tapioca pearls in a sweet tea base

Image Source: pexels

Bubble Tea

A fruity and refreshing sangria which is made with white wine, lychee liqueur, and fresh lychee fruit

Sangria

Image Source: pexels

A creamy and delicious smoothie made with lychee fruit, yogurt, and ice; filling and indeed invigorating 

Smoothie

Image Source: pexels

Sparkler

Image Source: pexels

A fizzy mocktail drink made with lychee juice, soda water, and a splash of lime

Coconut Cooler

Image Source: pexels

A sweet drink made with blending lychee juice with coconut water and a hint of mint; drink this to experience a tropical and refreshing paradise 

Sparkling Wine

Image Source: pexels

 A bubbly and elegant cocktail made by adding lychee syrup to sparkling wine or champagne

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here