Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 13, 2024
Top 10 Makar Sankranti wishes
Meethe gud main mil gaya til, Udi patang aur khil gaya dil, Har pal sukh aur har din shanti aap ke liye. Happy Makar Sankranti!
#1
May the sun radiate peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!
#2
As the kites soar high, may your dreams reach new heights. Happy Makar Sankranti!
#3
May the festival of kites fill your life with vibrant colors and joyful moments. Happy Uttarayan!
#4
As the sun starts its northward journey, may it fill your life with boundless energy and enthusiasm. Happy Makar Sankranti!
#5
Varsh ke pahalke tyohar se ho rahi aaj shuruaat, Aap ko hamari taraf se Shubh Makar Sankrant
#6
May the sweetness of til-gud illuminate your life with joy and good fortune. Happy Makar Sankranti!
#7
Kites dancing in the air, spreading joy and care, may Makar Sankranti bring love beyond compare
#8
#9
As the sun rises on Makar Sankranti, I pray that it brings with itself the glow to dim all the darkness in your life
May the sweetness of jaggery and the crunch of sesame seeds sweeten the moments of your life
#10
