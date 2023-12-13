Heading 3

Top 10 Mexican delicacies to try

Lightly fried corn garnished with green or red salsa, and sprinkles of fried eggs and chicken stands out as an excellent breakfast choice

Chilaquiles

Image Source: Pexels 

Stewed for an hour this tasty yet healthy soup is adored by every Mexican

Pozole

Image Source: Pexels 

Originated around the 1920s, the corn tortilla filled with strips of pork and numerous seasonings is indeed a delight on the plate 

Tacos al pastor

Image Source: Pexels 

This simple yet tasty cuisine features corn tortillas filled with flavorful ingredients

Tostadas

Image Source: Pexels 

Mixed with beans, lard, chorizo, bacon, and cheese it's extremely healthy at the same time quite easy to make 

Frijoles Puercos

Image Source: Pexels 

The classic corn tortilla dipped in hot sauce and loaded with various stews, vegetables or meats will make you spellbound with its heavenly delicious taste 

Enchiladas

Image Source: Pexels 

Relished with numerous side dishes this traditional sauce is prepared with mashed-up avocados, onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and chili peppers

Guacamole

Image Source: Pexels 

Steamed Corn dough stuffed with a sweet or savory filling, and wrapped in banana leaf is simply marvelous 

Tamales

Image Source: Pexels 

Represents the hats of two ranchmen this scrumptious delicacy is made with two fried corn tortillas, fried beans, and two eggs covered with hot Mexican red sauce 

Huevos Rancheros

Image Source: Pexels 

Regarded as the Mexican food icon internationally, this delicious wrap is stuffed with some flavorful ingredients 

Burritos

Image Source: Pexels 

