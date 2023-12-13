Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
December 13, 2023
Top 10 Mexican delicacies to try
Lightly fried corn garnished with green or red salsa, and sprinkles of fried eggs and chicken stands out as an excellent breakfast choice
Chilaquiles
Stewed for an hour this tasty yet healthy soup is adored by every Mexican
Pozole
Originated around the 1920s, the corn tortilla filled with strips of pork and numerous seasonings is indeed a delight on the plate
Tacos al pastor
This simple yet tasty cuisine features corn tortillas filled with flavorful ingredients
Tostadas
Mixed with beans, lard, chorizo, bacon, and cheese it's extremely healthy at the same time quite easy to make
Frijoles Puercos
The classic corn tortilla dipped in hot sauce and loaded with various stews, vegetables or meats will make you spellbound with its heavenly delicious taste
Enchiladas
Relished with numerous side dishes this traditional sauce is prepared with mashed-up avocados, onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and chili peppers
Guacamole
Steamed Corn dough stuffed with a sweet or savory filling, and wrapped in banana leaf is simply marvelous
Tamales
Represents the hats of two ranchmen this scrumptious delicacy is made with two fried corn tortillas, fried beans, and two eggs covered with hot Mexican red sauce
Huevos Rancheros
Regarded as the Mexican food icon internationally, this delicious wrap is stuffed with some flavorful ingredients
Burritos
