Top 10 Most Common Korean Idioms
This idiom is used to describe Korean words or phrases that are made up of English words but don't make sense in English.
Konggeurisi - Broken English
This idiom is used to describe someone who is trying to please someone else by saying nice things to them
Abu - Flattery
This idiom is used to describe someone who undergoes a lot of difficulty or suffering
Gaegosaeng- Hardship
This idiom is used to describe someone who misses out on something because they were not paying attention or were not informed
Duibukchgi - To be late to the party
This idiom is used to describe someone who is good at understanding the unspoken rules of a situation
Nunchi bugi - To read the atmosphere
This idiom is used to describe someone who is trying to get someone's attention or interest
Tteokbap deonjigi - To throw out bait
This idiom is used to describe someone who is willing to do something even if they don't like it or don't agree to it
Nuni ttak kkamgo - To close one's eyes and do somethin
This idiom is used to describe a situation that is chaotic or disorganized
Gaepan - A mess
This idiom is used to express disbelief or disagreement over something that someone has said
Maldo an doen sori - This doesn't make sense
This idiom is used to describe someone who is so upset or angry that they begin to cry
Nuneul ssok beotada - To make someone cry
