Pujya Doss

september 16, 2023

Lifestyle 

Top 10 Most Common Korean Idioms 

This idiom is used to describe Korean words or phrases that are made up of English words but don't make sense in English.

Konggeurisi - Broken English

This idiom is used to describe someone who is trying to please someone else by saying nice things to them

Abu - Flattery

This idiom is used to describe someone who undergoes a lot of difficulty or suffering

Gaegosaeng- Hardship

This idiom is used to describe someone who misses out on something because they were not paying attention or were not informed

Duibukchgi - To be late to the party

This idiom is used to describe someone who is good at understanding the unspoken rules of a situation

Nunchi bugi - To read the atmosphere

This idiom is used to describe someone who is trying to get someone's attention or interest

Tteokbap deonjigi - To throw out bait

This idiom is used to describe someone who is willing to do something even if they don't like it or don't agree to it

Nuni ttak kkamgo - To close one's eyes and do somethin

This idiom is used to describe a situation that is chaotic or disorganized

Gaepan - A mess

This idiom is used to express disbelief or disagreement over something that someone has said

Maldo an doen sori - This doesn't make sense 

This idiom is used to describe someone who is so upset or angry that they begin to cry

Nuneul ssok beotada - To make someone cry

