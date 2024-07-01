Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

JULY 01, 2024

most dangerous islands in the world


Located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India, North Sentinel Island is home to the Sentinelese tribe, who are hostile to outsiders. Any attempt to visit is met with violence

North Sentinel Island

Off the coast of Brazil, Ilha da Queimada Grande is inhabited by the highly venomous golden lancehead pit vipers. Public access is forbidden due to the danger

Ilha da Queimada Grande (Snake Island)

Part of the Caribbean Netherlands, Saba Island is known for extreme weather and a history of hurricanes. It also has treacherous terrain with cliffs and rocky shores

Saba Island

Located off the coast of Scotland, Gruinard Island was used for biological warfare testing during WWII. It was contaminated with anthrax spores for decades

Gruinard Island

Situated in Myanmar, Ramree Island is infamous for saltwater crocodiles. It was the site of a WWII incident where many soldiers were killed by crocodiles

 Ramree Island

Part of the Izu Islands, Japan, Miyake-Jima has an active volcano that continuously emits toxic sulfur gas. Residents must carry gas masks 

Miyake-Jima

Located off the coast of California, USA, the Farallon Islands were a former dumping ground for radioactive waste and are now a great white shark hotspot

Farallon Islands

Part of the Marshall Islands, Bikini Atoll was the site of multiple nuclear tests during the Cold War. High radiation levels make it unsafe for habitation

Bikini Atoll

Situated in the Indian Ocean, Reunion Island has a high number of shark attacks. It also has strong ocean currents and dangerous surf

 Reunion Island

Bear Island

Located in the Barents Sea, Norway, Bear Island has a harsh Arctic climate with severe cold, limited resources, and a remote location

