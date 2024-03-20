Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 20, 2024

Top 10 Most Expensive Countries 

The United States comes at the 10th position in this list of Most Expensive Countries 2024. The monthly cost of living in the US is $1951 

United States

Norway lands at the 9th position with $2074 as its monthly cost of living 

Norway

Luxembourg holds the 8th spot, with a monthly cost of living of $2163

Luxembourg

Singapore is in 7th place, with a monthly cost of living of $2169

Singapore 

Iceland is ranked 6th, with a monthly cost of living of $2207

Iceland 

Liechtenstein is in 5th place, with a monthly cost of living of $2306

Liechtenstein

Ireland is at 4th place, with a monthly cost of living of $2316

Ireland

Switzerland is in 3rd place, with a monthly cost of living of $2497

Switzerland

The Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands are in 2nd place, with a monthly cost of living of $284

Monaco tops the chart as the most expensive country in the world, with a monthly living cost of $3743

Monaco

The data and analysis methodologies used by the three organizations—Living Cost, Numbeo, and Global Economy

Source

