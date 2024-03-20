Heading 3
March 20, 2024
Top 10 Most Expensive Countries
The United States comes at the 10th position in this list of Most Expensive Countries 2024. The monthly cost of living in the US is $1951
United States
Image Source: Pexels
Norway lands at the 9th position with $2074 as its monthly cost of living
Norway
Luxembourg holds the 8th spot, with a monthly cost of living of $2163
Luxembourg
Singapore is in 7th place, with a monthly cost of living of $2169
Singapore
Iceland is ranked 6th, with a monthly cost of living of $2207
Iceland
Liechtenstein is in 5th place, with a monthly cost of living of $2306
Liechtenstein
Ireland is at 4th place, with a monthly cost of living of $2316
Ireland
Switzerland is in 3rd place, with a monthly cost of living of $2497
Switzerland
The Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands are in 2nd place, with a monthly cost of living of $284
Monaco tops the chart as the most expensive country in the world, with a monthly living cost of $3743
Monaco
