Top 10 most famous treks in India 

Roopkund, nestled at 5,029 m amidst Trishul Peak and Nanda Ghunti, is a captivating destination shrouded in mystery. Despite its challenging terrain, the trek offers breathtaking views of lush mountains and glaciers. Frozen most of the year, Roopkund unveils its beauty during May-June, providing a thrilling trekking experience amidst its enigmatic allure

