april 23, 2024
Top 10 most famous treks in India
Escape to the serene beauty of Har Ki dun, a tranquil cradle-shaped valley in Uttarakhand. With its untouched panoramic vistas and moderate-easy treks, it's an ideal getaway. Explore this remote gem, perched at 3,566 meters, during the best time from September to December for a seven-day adventure
HAR KI DHUN
Discover the enchanting Kedarkantha in the picturesque Tons River Valley. This classic trek provides a moderate-easy challenge and can be explored year-round. Embark on a rewarding 5-6 day journey amidst breathtaking mountain vistas best time to experience its beauty is from December to April
KEDARKANTHA TREK
Roopkund, nestled at 5,029 m amidst Trishul Peak and Nanda Ghunti, is a captivating destination shrouded in mystery. Despite its challenging terrain, the trek offers breathtaking views of lush mountains and glaciers. Frozen most of the year, Roopkund unveils its beauty during May-June, providing a thrilling trekking experience amidst its enigmatic allure
ROOPKUND TREK
The "Chadar" trek offers an extraordinary journey as the Zanskar River transforms into a gleaming sheet of ice during winter. Chadar Frozen River trek is as challenging as it is adventurous, and to get an unforgettable experience one must visit in January - February
CHADAR TREK
Kheerganga, nestled near Karol and Manali in India, offers a unique trekking experience with its free-spirited atmosphere. Accessible from Barshaini, 20 km from Kasol, Kheerganga welcomes adventurers with easy trekking routes and a refreshing ambience. Ideal for exploration during May-June and September-October, it promises a delightful three-day journey amidst nature's splendor
KHEERGANGA TREK
Discover the allure of Hampta Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Manali region, renowned for its convenience and scenic charm. Traverse through dense pine forests, glacial valleys, and expansive meadows on this moderate six- day trek. Enjoy the pristine beauty of panoramic landscapes, best experienced from June to October
HAMPTA PASS TREK
Embark on a tranquil escape to Triund near Dharamshala, offering majestic Himalayan vistas. Ideal for beginners, this easy trek unveils stunning Kangra Valley panoramas. Accessible from McLeodganj or Dharamkot, it features a gradually inclined walk followed by a vertical climb to Triund. Best visited during May-June and September-October for a delightful two-day excursion
TRIUND TREK
Discover the Kanchenjunga Biosphere Reserve, formerly known as Kanchenjunga National Park, nestled in the Himalayas. Named after the third highest peak globally, it offers an exhilarating yet moderately challenging trek. Explore this natural marvel over 11 days, best experienced during April-May
KANCHENJUNGA NATIONAL PARK TREK
Embark on the Sandakphu trek, leading to West Bengal's highest peak at 11,941 feet. Situated near the Nepal border within Darjeeling's Singalila Ridge, it offers breathtaking views of the majestic Kanchendzonga. This moderately challenging seven-day trek, best enjoyed from February to March
SANDAKPHU TREK
Explore the renowned Dzongri Trek, a beloved high-altitude destination in Sikkim, nestled at 4,200 m. Perfect for shorter adventures, it unveils captivating landscapes along its diverse trail. From vibrant green meadows to snowy peaks, traverse varied terrains over seven days. Optimal times to visit are March to June and September to November
DZONGRI TREK
