mAY 20, 2023
Top 10 most Nutrient-dense vegetables
Spinach provides many antioxidants and is especially rich in vitamin K. It may benefit heart health and reduce disease risk
Spinach
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
Carrots are especially high in beta-carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A. Their high antioxidant content may be linked to a lower risk of certain cancers
Carrots
Image : Pexels
Broccoli contains sulforaphane, a compound that may protect against cancer. It is also loaded with vitamins and minerals
Broccoli
Image : Pexels
Studies show that garlic may help lower triglyceride and cholesterol levels. Some studies also suggest garlic may help lower blood sugar levels and help prevent cancer, but more research is required
Garlic
Image : Pexels
Brussels sprouts contain kaempferol, an antioxidant that may protect against oxidative damage to your cells and help prevent chronic disease
Brussel sprouts
Image : Pexels
Kale is high in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants. Studies show that kale may support healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels
KALE
Image : Pexels
Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, which may decrease your risk of lung cancer. And may also help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels
Sweet potatoes
Image : Pexels
Green peas are high in fiber, which supports digestive health. They also contain plant compounds called saponins, which may have anticancer effects
Green peas
Image : Pexels
Beets are rich in several nutrients and contain nitrates, which may improve blood sugar levels and athletic performances
Beets
Image : Pexels
Cauliflower is rich in several anticancer compounds and serves as a great low-carb, low-calorie alternative to rice, potato, and flour
Cauliflower
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.