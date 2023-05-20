Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

lifestyle

mAY 20, 2023

Top 10 most Nutrient-dense vegetables

Spinach provides many antioxidants and is especially rich in vitamin K. It may benefit heart health and reduce disease risk

Spinach

Image : Pexels

Carrots are especially high in beta-carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A. Their high antioxidant content may be linked to a lower risk of certain cancers

Carrots

Image : Pexels

Broccoli contains sulforaphane, a compound that may protect against cancer. It is also loaded with vitamins and minerals

Broccoli

Image : Pexels

Studies show that garlic may help lower triglyceride and cholesterol levels. Some studies also suggest garlic may help lower blood sugar levels and help prevent cancer, but more research is required

Garlic

Image : Pexels

Brussels sprouts contain kaempferol, an antioxidant that may protect against oxidative damage to your cells and help prevent chronic disease

Brussel sprouts

Image : Pexels

Kale is high in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants. Studies show that kale may support healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels

KALE

Image : Pexels

Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, which may decrease your risk of lung cancer. And may also help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels

Sweet potatoes

Image : Pexels

Green peas are high in fiber, which supports digestive health. They also contain plant compounds called saponins, which may have anticancer effects

Green peas

Image : Pexels

Beets are rich in several nutrients and contain nitrates, which may improve blood sugar levels and athletic performances

Beets

Image : Pexels

Cauliflower is rich in several anticancer compounds and serves as a great low-carb, low-calorie alternative to rice, potato, and flour

Cauliflower

