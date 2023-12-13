Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

December 13, 2023

Top 10 most peaceful countries of 2023

According to the global peace index 2023, Switzerland secured tenth position in the list 

 Switzerland 

Although Japan is three times more populated than Europe, it still manages to rank highly for both peace and quality of life. The country secured ninth position in the list 

Japan

Known for high biodiversity, Slovenia enjoys number 8th at the Global peace index 2023. It is the only country from Central Europe to place in the top 10 

Slovenia

Portugal marches to the beat of its own drum when it comes to peace and safety. It is placed at number 7 in the Global peace index 2023

Portugal

The country is becoming more peaceful with every year. This year Singapore secured sixth position in the index 

Singapore 

This small country is definitely a good place to live peacefully. Austria positioned itself at number fifth in the Global peace index 2023 

Austria 

The country slipped to fourth spot from 2nd position this year due to an increase in weapon imports and exports, still it is enjoying a good spot

New Zealand

Ireland is one of the wealthiest, most developed and happiest nations in the world. It has secured third position in the Global Peace Index 2023

Ireland

Denmark never dropped below the fifth place in the Peace Index- such relatively minor changes in the ranking only tell us that the kingdom is doing well

Denmark 

Icelanders can sleep well at night: they live in the most peaceful nation in the world. The country is enjoying number 1 spot since the index began in 2008

Iceland 

