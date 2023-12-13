Heading 3
December 13, 2023
Top 10 most peaceful countries of 2023
According to the global peace index 2023, Switzerland secured tenth position in the list
Switzerland
Image Source: Pexels
Although Japan is three times more populated than Europe, it still manages to rank highly for both peace and quality of life. The country secured ninth position in the list
Japan
Image Source: Pexels
Known for high biodiversity, Slovenia enjoys number 8th at the Global peace index 2023. It is the only country from Central Europe to place in the top 10
Slovenia
Image Source: Pexels
Portugal marches to the beat of its own drum when it comes to peace and safety. It is placed at number 7 in the Global peace index 2023
Portugal
Image Source: Pexels
The country is becoming more peaceful with every year. This year Singapore secured sixth position in the index
Singapore
Image Source: Pexels
This small country is definitely a good place to live peacefully. Austria positioned itself at number fifth in the Global peace index 2023
Austria
Image Source: Pexels
The country slipped to fourth spot from 2nd position this year due to an increase in weapon imports and exports, still it is enjoying a good spot
New Zealand
Image Source: Pexels
Ireland is one of the wealthiest, most developed and happiest nations in the world. It has secured third position in the Global Peace Index 2023
Ireland
Image Source: Pexels
Denmark never dropped below the fifth place in the Peace Index- such relatively minor changes in the ranking only tell us that the kingdom is doing well
Denmark
Image Source: Pexels
Icelanders can sleep well at night: they live in the most peaceful nation in the world. The country is enjoying number 1 spot since the index began in 2008
Iceland
Image Source: Pexels
