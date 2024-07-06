Heading 3

Top 10 most polluted countries in 2024

With the pollution index of 93.7, Cameroon is the most polluted country in the world in 2024

Cameroon

Myanmar is the second-most polluted country this year. It has recorded the pollution index of 89.8, as per International ranking by Numbeo 

Myanmar

Lebanon secured the third position with the pollution index of 89.4 

Lebanon

With the pollution index of 88.2, Nigeria stood at number 4

Nigeria

It took the fifth spot with the pollution index of 87.8

Mongolia

Ghana made it to the number 6, as per Numbeo. It has the pollution index of 87.0 

Ghana

Bangladesh stood at number 7 with the pollution index of 85.6 

Bangladesh

Afghanistan secured the 8th position with the pollution index of 84.4

Afghanistan

Vietnam ranked at number 9 with the pollution index of 84.2

Vietnam

Nepal is the 10th most polluted Country in the world with the pollution index of 84.2 

Nepal

The data is curated by Numbeo (mid-2024)

Source

