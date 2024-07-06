Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 06, 2024
Top 10 most polluted countries in 2024
With the pollution index of 93.7, Cameroon is the most polluted country in the world in 2024
Cameroon
Image Source: Pexels
Myanmar is the second-most polluted country this year. It has recorded the pollution index of 89.8, as per International ranking by Numbeo
Myanmar
Image Source: Pexels
Lebanon secured the third position with the pollution index of 89.4
Lebanon
Image Source: Pexels
With the pollution index of 88.2, Nigeria stood at number 4
Nigeria
Image Source: Pexels
It took the fifth spot with the pollution index of 87.8
Mongolia
Image Source: Pexels
Ghana made it to the number 6, as per Numbeo. It has the pollution index of 87.0
Image Source: Pexels
Ghana
Bangladesh stood at number 7 with the pollution index of 85.6
Bangladesh
Image Source: Pexels
Afghanistan secured the 8th position with the pollution index of 84.4
Afghanistan
Image Source: Pexels
Vietnam ranked at number 9 with the pollution index of 84.2
Vietnam
Image Source: Pexels
Nepal is the 10th most polluted Country in the world with the pollution index of 84.2
Nepal
Image Source: Pexels
The data is curated by Numbeo (mid-2024)
Source
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.