MARCH 27, 2024
Top 10 most populated states of India
According to the population census of 2011, Andhra Pradesh stands at the 10th position with a population of 49,577,103
Andhra Pradesh
Gujarat takes the 9th position with a population of 60,439,692 recorded in the 2011 census
Gujarat
Karnataka takes the 8th spot with a population of 61,095,297 registered in the 2011 census
Karnataka
Rajasthan stands at the 7th position with a population of 68,548,437
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu takes the 6th position with a population of 72,147,030 recorded in 2011
Tamil Nadu
Madhya Pradesh takes the 5th position with a population of 72,626,809 registered in the 2011 census
Madhya Pradesh
West Bengal is at the 4th spot with a population of 91,276,115 population
West Bengal
Bihar rests at the 3rd spot with 104,099,452 population, according to the 2011 census
Bihar
Maharashtra takes the 2nd position with 112,374,333 population. It is the second most populated state in India
Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh tops the chart and is the most populated state of India with 199,812,341 population
Uttar Pradesh
