Mohit K Dixit

Travel

MARCH 27, 2024

Top 10 most populated states of India

According to the population census of 2011, Andhra Pradesh stands at the 10th position with a population of 49,577,103 

Andhra Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

Gujarat takes the 9th position with a population of 60,439,692 recorded in the 2011 census

Gujarat

Image Source: Pexels

Karnataka takes the 8th spot with a population of 61,095,297 registered in the 2011 census 

Karnataka

Image Source: Pexels

Rajasthan stands at the 7th position with a population of 68,548,437 

Rajasthan

Image Source: Pexels

Tamil Nadu takes the 6th position with a population of 72,147,030 recorded in 2011 

Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels

Madhya Pradesh takes the 5th position with a population of 72,626,809 registered in the 2011 census 

Madhya Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

West Bengal is at the 4th spot with a population of 91,276,115 population 

West Bengal

Image Source: Pexels

Bihar rests at the 3rd spot with 104,099,452 population, according to the 2011 census 

Bihar

Image Source: Pexels

Maharashtra takes the 2nd position with 112,374,333 population. It is the second most populated state in India 

Maharashtra

Image Source: Pexels

Uttar Pradesh tops the chart and is the most populated state of India with 199,812,341 population 

Uttar Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India

Image Source: Pexels

Source

