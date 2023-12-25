Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 25, 2023
Top 10 party games for adults
To spice up any boring party, this game is the ideal choice
Would you rather
Image Source: Pexels
Although this game might seem like little children's fun, you can make it hilarious with some fun sentences
Chinese whisper
Image Source: Pexels
Pull out some interesting items from everybody's bag and let others guess whom does it belong
This item belongs to whom?
Image Source: Pexels
Loved by all, this game will definitely give you some good laughs since many participants might say the wrong words in a hurry
Tongue twister
Image Source: Pexels
With a big Jenga set, you can make your outdoor parties more fun
Jenga
Image Source: Pexels
Add a boozy twist to the parties with this amazing game where players have to dance and freeze every time the music stops
The statue dance
Image Source: Pexels
Card games like UNO, Slapjack, and Candyman can make your party full of fun
Card games
Image Source: Pexels
In this game, one person hums a song while others guess its title. You can set up rewards for the winner to make it more intriguing
Hum it and guess it
Image Source: Pexels
All you need to do is complete a dare given by others and if you fail, you’ll be punished
I dare you challenge
Image Source: Pexels
This game is about asking some interesting questions to the participants, like, "Who is most likely to leave your birthday party at the end?
Who's most likely to
Image Source: Pexels
