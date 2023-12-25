Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 25, 2023

Top 10 party games for adults

To spice up any boring party, this game is the ideal choice

Would you rather

Image Source: Pexels

Although this game might seem like little children's fun, you can make it hilarious with some fun sentences 

Chinese whisper

Image Source: Pexels

Pull out some interesting items from everybody's bag and let others guess whom does it belong 

This item belongs to whom?

Image Source: Pexels

Loved by all, this game will definitely give you some good laughs since many participants might say the wrong words in a hurry

Tongue twister

Image Source: Pexels

With a big Jenga set, you can make your outdoor parties more fun

Jenga

Image Source: Pexels

Add a boozy twist to the parties with this amazing game where players have to dance and freeze every time the music stops 

The statue dance

Image Source: Pexels

Card games like UNO, Slapjack, and Candyman can make your party full of fun

Card games

Image Source: Pexels

In this game, one person hums a song while others guess its title. You can set up rewards for the winner to make it more intriguing 

Hum it and guess it

Image Source: Pexels

All you need to do is complete a dare given by others and if you fail, you’ll be punished 

I dare you challenge

Image Source: Pexels

This game is about asking some interesting questions to the participants, like, "Who is most likely to leave your birthday party at the end? 

Who's most likely to

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here