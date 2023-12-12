Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 12, 2023
Top 10 party games for teenagers
Easy to set up the teenagers will undoubtedly enjoy this classic group game. Just split the team and act out words or phrases in your turn
The goal of the game is simple all player need to do is put a sticky note with a character's name on their forehead without looking while the other one will enact the character and they'll guess the name
Who Am I?
Classic of all time this game can add vibrance to any boring party
Truth or Dare
Encourages creativity and humor in this game the participants draw pictures based on words or phrases guessed by their fellow participants
Doodle into Pictionary
Helps to increase intellect teens should opt for this fun world game at any party
Scattergories
All you need to do is create hilarious acts to lip-sync to the songs of your choice
Lip-Sync Battle
This game challenges the players to move a cup with one hand without touching it
Cup Stack Attack
It's the most fun way to get entertained at a summer birthday party all you need is a swimming pool and volleyball
Water Volleyball
In this game, the participants have to sit on chairs placed in a circle and when the music gets stopped whoever fails to sit becomes eliminated
Switch Chairs with Music
Teens can totally come out of their shells with these enjoyable games
Never Have I Ever
