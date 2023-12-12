Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 12, 2023

Top 10 party games for teenagers

Easy to set up the teenagers will undoubtedly enjoy this classic group game. Just split the team and act out words or phrases in your turn

The goal of the game is simple all player need to do is put a sticky note with a character's name on their forehead without looking while the other one will enact the character and they'll guess the name 

Who Am I? 

Classic of all time this game can add vibrance to any boring party 

Truth or Dare

Encourages creativity and humor in this game the participants draw pictures based on words or phrases guessed by their fellow participants 

Doodle into Pictionary

Helps to increase intellect teens should opt for this fun world game at any party 

Scattergories

All you need to do is create hilarious acts to lip-sync to the songs of your choice

Lip-Sync Battle

This game challenges the players to move a cup with one hand without touching it 

Cup Stack Attack 

It's the most fun way to get entertained at a summer birthday party all you need is a swimming pool and volleyball 

Water Volleyball

In this game, the participants have to sit on chairs placed in a circle and when the music gets stopped whoever fails to sit becomes eliminated 

Switch Chairs with Music

Teens can totally come out of their shells with these enjoyable games 

Never Have I Ever

