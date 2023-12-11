Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 11, 2023

Top 10 Pisces birthday captions

I'm the only sparkling fish in the sea today 

#1

Image: Pexels

Fishing for my birthday compliments

#2

Image: Pexels

Only Pisces vibes

#3

Image: Pexels

Another year of swimming in Piscean magic

#4

Image: Pexels

No matter how many fish in the sea, it’d be so empty without me

#5

Image: Pexels

Happy Birthday, my cute fishy 

#6

Image: Pexels

Proud to be a Pisces

#7

Image: Pexels

Ephemeral like the water #birthdayedition

#8

Image: Pexels

Swimming through champagne #birthdayparty 

#9

Image: Pexels

Upgraded my Pisces traits today 

#10

Image: Pexels

