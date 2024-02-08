Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
FEBRUARY 08, 2024
Top 10 places to visit around Coimbatore
Dedicated to the Hindu deity Murugan, Marudhamalai Temple is nestled atop a scenic hill and is revered for its spiritual significance. Soak in panoramic views of the city and stunning architecture
Marudhamalai Temple
Nestled in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, it is a picturesque destination renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and tranquil ambiance, with verdant hillsides, lush tea plantations, and dense forests
Ketti Valley
Car enthusiasts and history buffs will delight in exploring the Gedee Car Museum, which showcases a fascinating collection of vintage cars, motorcycles, and other automotive memorabilia
Gedee Car Museum
Embark on a safari adventure at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, located on the outskirts of Coimbatore. Explore lush forests, spot diverse wildlife species, and immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of this protected sanctuary
Anamalai Tiger Reserve
Dating back to the Chola period, Perur Pateeswarar Temple is a revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Admire the intricate carvings, and explore the serene surroundings of this ancient religious site
Perur Pateeswarar Temple
Situated amidst the scenic Vellingiri Hills, the Vellingiri Hill Temple is a sacred pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Shiva. Trek through verdant forests, marvel at cascading waterfalls and bask in the tranquil atmosphere
Vellingiri Hill Temple
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and venture to the picturesque Siruvani Waterfalls, located in the lush Western Ghats. Trek through dense forests, marvel at the cascading waters and enjoy a refreshing dip in the natural pool
Siruvani Waterfalls
Offering a serene oasis for meditation and spiritual contemplation, Dhyanalinga Temple is a unique architectural marvel renowned for its tranquil ambiance and sacred energy
Dhyanalinga Temple
One of Coimbatore’s premier shopping destinations. Browse through a wide array of retail outlets, enjoy delicious cuisine at the food court, and catch the latest blockbuster movies at the multiplex cinema
Brookefields Mall
Tucked away amidst dense forests and rolling hills, it is a hidden gem known for its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. Visitors can trek through lush greenery, swim in the crystal-clear waters, and enjoy breathtaking views
Monkey Falls
