Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 13, 2024
Top 10 Polluted Cities in the World
Chiang Mai is the world's most polluted city, with an air quality index (AQI) of 198
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Image Source: Pexels
Kathmandu is the second most polluted city in the world, with an AQI of 180
Kathmandu, Nepal
Image Source: Pexels
Lahore is the world's third most polluted city, with an air quality index of 180
Lahore, Pakistan
Image Source: Pexels
With AQI data of 179, Delhi is the fourth most polluted city in the world
Delhi, India
Image Source: Pexels
Dhaka is the fifth most Polluted country. Its AQI data is 161
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Image Source: Pexels
With AQI data of 156, Kinshasa takes the sixth place on the list
Image Source: Pixabay
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Mumbai is the seventh most polluted city in the world. It has an air quality index of 155
Mumbai, India
Image Source: Pexels
With an AQI of 153, Dakar takes the eighth position on the list
Dakar, Senegal
Image Source: Freepik
Incheon is the ninth most polluted city in the world, with AQI of 146
Incheon, South Korea
Image Source: Pexels
Kampala takes the tenth spot on the list with an air quality index of 144
Kampala, Uganda
Image Source: Pexels
The data is curated from Adda 247's March 2024 list
Source
Image Source: Pexels
