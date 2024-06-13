Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 13, 2024

Top 10 Polluted Cities in the World

Chiang Mai is the world's most polluted city, with an air quality index (AQI) of 198 

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Image Source: Pexels

Kathmandu is the second most polluted city in the world, with an AQI of 180

Kathmandu, Nepal

Image Source: Pexels

Lahore is the world's third most polluted city, with an air quality index of 180

Lahore, Pakistan

Image Source: Pexels

With AQI data of 179, Delhi is the fourth most polluted city in the world

Delhi, India

Image Source: Pexels

Dhaka is the fifth most Polluted country. Its AQI data is 161 

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Image Source: Pexels

With AQI data of 156, Kinshasa takes the sixth place on the list 

Image Source: Pixabay

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Mumbai is the seventh most polluted city in the world. It has an air quality index of 155

Mumbai, India

Image Source: Pexels

With an AQI of 153, Dakar takes the eighth position on the list 

Dakar, Senegal

Image Source: Freepik

Incheon is the ninth most polluted city in the world, with AQI of 146

Incheon, South Korea

Image Source: Pexels

Kampala takes the tenth spot on the list with an air quality index of 144

Kampala, Uganda

Image Source: Pexels

The data is curated from Adda 247's March 2024 list 

Source

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here