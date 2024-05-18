Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 lifestyle 

may 18, 2024

Top 10 priorities in relationships

No matter how busy life gets, there should always be a time in your calendar for loved ones

The relationship itself 

Focus on self-care, your own wellness, and then happiness within your relationship

Happiness

Honest communication can lead to difficult conversations but it's better than bottling things up

Honesty

Building trust takes time, requiring vulnerability, understanding, and open communication

Trust

This is a non-negotiable. Always uphold respect for yourself, and equally for your partner

Respect

Boundaries are a sign of healthy communication, as they establish what is acceptable behaviour in a relationship

Boundaries

When partners are loyal to each other, they feel confident that they can rely on one another and that their commitment is unwavering

Loyalty

Pursuing your own interests and hobbies can improve your individual happiness and keep your relationship exciting too!

Independence 

A lack of empathy suggests that your partner isn't prioritizing your needs or feelings

Empathy

Both supporting your partner's goals and having goals to work towards together is important in any relationship

Shared goals

