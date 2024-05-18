Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 18, 2024
Top 10 priorities in relationships
No matter how busy life gets, there should always be a time in your calendar for loved ones
The relationship itself
Image: freepik
Focus on self-care, your own wellness, and then happiness within your relationship
Happiness
Image: freepik
Honest communication can lead to difficult conversations but it's better than bottling things up
Honesty
Image: freepik
Building trust takes time, requiring vulnerability, understanding, and open communication
Trust
Image: freepik
This is a non-negotiable. Always uphold respect for yourself, and equally for your partner
Respect
Image: freepik
Boundaries are a sign of healthy communication, as they establish what is acceptable behaviour in a relationship
Boundaries
Image: freepik
When partners are loyal to each other, they feel confident that they can rely on one another and that their commitment is unwavering
Loyalty
Image: freepik
Pursuing your own interests and hobbies can improve your individual happiness and keep your relationship exciting too!
Image: freepik
Independence
A lack of empathy suggests that your partner isn't prioritizing your needs or feelings
Image: freepik
Empathy
Both supporting your partner's goals and having goals to work towards together is important in any relationship
Shared goals
Image: freepik
