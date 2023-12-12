Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 12, 2023
Top 10 quotes for foodies
"One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well." - Virginia Woolf
#1
"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." - Hippocrates
#2
"People who love to eat are always the best people." - Julia Child
#3
"The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it." - Oscar Wilde
#4
"Food is our common ground, a universal experience." - James Beard
#5
"Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first." - Ernestine Ulmer
#6
"Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are." - Jean Anthelme Brillat Savarin
#7
"Laughter is brightest in the place where the food is." - Irish Proverb
#8
"There is no love sincerer than the love of food." - George Bernard Shaw
#9
"Food is not rational. Food is culture, habit, craving, and identity." - Jonathan Safran Foer
#10
