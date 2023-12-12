Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 12, 2023

Top 10 quotes for foodies

"One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well." - Virginia Woolf

#1

"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." - Hippocrates

#2

"People who love to eat are always the best people." - Julia Child

#3

"The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it." - Oscar Wilde

#4

"Food is our common ground, a universal experience." - James Beard

#5

"Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first." - Ernestine Ulmer

#6

"Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are." - Jean Anthelme Brillat Savarin

#7

"Laughter is brightest in the place where the food is." - Irish Proverb

#8

"There is no love sincerer than the love of food." - George Bernard Shaw

#9

"Food is not rational. Food is culture, habit, craving, and identity." - Jonathan Safran Foer

#10

