Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 19, 2023
Top 10 reasons to end a friendship
Trust is the ultimate foundation of friendship hence you can't be friends with the people who broke it
Betrayal
If you're changing your values and beliefs to be likable to your friend that means there is no authenticity in your connection
Changing the true self
Toxic behaviors like lack of respect and self-centered personality are big red flags in a friendship
Toxicity
No matter how long your friendship is, if you don't get the deserved respect walk away from it as soon as possible
No respect
The feeling of being isolated and overlooked can break you from the inside so it's better to end the friendship if you're dealing with such things
Getting neglected
A true friend will always help you to grow without pointing out your weaknesses
Extra Judgmental
Constant cancelation of plans might showcase your so-called friend's absence of interest in your life
Don't show up
True friends will always stand by you through thick and thin, thus if they turn their back in your most difficult times that means they are not your real friends
Lack of support
The absence of emotional connection is one of the crucial reasons that your friendship might not last long
No empathy
Feeling emotionally drained after meeting friends can show how they're circulating negatively in your life
Lack of positivity
