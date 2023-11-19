Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 19, 2023

Top 10 reasons to end a friendship

Trust is the ultimate foundation of friendship hence you can't be friends with the people who broke it 

Betrayal

Image Source: Pexels 

If you're changing your values and beliefs to be likable to your friend that means there is no authenticity in your connection 

Changing the true self

Image Source: Pexels 

Toxic behaviors like lack of respect and self-centered personality are big red flags in a friendship 

Toxicity 

Image Source: Pexels 

No matter how long your friendship is, if you don't get the deserved respect walk away from it as soon as possible 

No respect 

Image Source: Pexels 

The feeling of being isolated and overlooked can break you from the inside so it's better to end the friendship if you're dealing with such things 

Getting neglected 

Image Source: Pexels 

A true friend will always help you to grow without pointing out your weaknesses 

Extra Judgmental 

Image Source: Pexels 

Constant cancelation of plans might showcase your so-called friend's absence of interest in your life 

Don't show up 

Image Source: Pexels

True friends will always stand by you through thick and thin, thus if they turn their back in your most difficult times that means they are not your real friends 

Lack of support 

Image Source: Pexels 

The absence of emotional connection is one of the crucial reasons that your friendship might not last long 

No empathy

Image Source: Pexels 

Feeling emotionally drained after meeting friends can show how they're circulating negatively in your life 

Lack of positivity

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here