Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 19, 2023
Top 10 reasons to evade technology usage
Technology usage causes an immense amount of pollution and depletion of natural resources
Harmful on environment
Image Source: Pexels
The world of technology creates a particular standard and objective for each and everything that might make you miss out on your true self
Miss out on the authenticity
Image Source: Pexels
The negativity on social media can cause extremely malicious effects on mental health
Affect mental health
Image Source: Pexels
Causing the absence of authenticity, the creative self of people might get destructed because of technology
Decrease creativity
Image Source: Pexels
Harmful radiation released from electronic devices causes an unhealthy impact on your sleep
Ruin sleep cycle
Image Source: Pexels
Internet and technology give us the liberty to access information at any time anywhere. However, it might backfire a lot of times by revealing numerous confidentiality
Loss of privacy
Image Source: Pexels
Innocent people and children easily become the victim of cyberbullying and cyber scams
Cybercrime
Image Source: Pexels
Face-to-face conversation is decreasing at a higher rate for the popularity of text messaging and social media platforms
Decline communication
Image Source: Pexels
Your eyesight and backbone get negatively affected by the excessive usage of technology
Harmful on health
Image Source: Pexels
Technology makes conducting crimes less complicated for the offenders
Promote crime
Image Source: Pexels
