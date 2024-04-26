Heading 3

APRIL 26, 2024

Top 10 richest person in the world

The 74-year-old business tycoon Bernard Arnault is the richest man in the world. He is the CEO and chairman at Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) and has a net worth of $ 233 Billion 

 Bernard Arnault 

Jeff Bezos, the chairman of Amazon, secured the second position. He has a net worth of $195 Billion as per Forbes 

 Jeff Bezos 

With a huge wealth of $194 Billion, Elon Musk is the third richest man on earth. He is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Elon Musk 

The CEO of Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg stands at the 4th spot as per Forbes list. He holds a wealth of $177 Billion 

 Mark Zuckerberg 

With a huge wealth of $141 Billion, Larry Ellison is the fifth richest person on earth. He is the chairman of software firm Oracle 

Larry Ellison 

Warren Buffett is the head of Berkshire Hathaway and he holds a massive wealth of $133 Billion. Warren secured the 6th spot

Warren Buffett

With a wealth of $128 Billion, Bill Gates secured the 7th position. He is the head of Microsoft 

 Bill Gates 

Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer took the 8th spot with a huge wealth of $121 Billion. He works for Microsoft and was a classmate of Bill Gates at Harvard University 

Mukesh Ambani

With a massive wealth of $116 Billion, Mukesh Ambani is the 9th richest man on earth. He is the head of Reliance Industries 

Larry Page secured the 10th position. He is the co-founder of Google and has a net worth of $114 Billion 

 Larry Page 

The data is curated from the Forbes list of April 2024 

Note

