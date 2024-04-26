Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
APRIL 26, 2024
Top 10 richest person in the world
The 74-year-old business tycoon Bernard Arnault is the richest man in the world. He is the CEO and chairman at Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) and has a net worth of $ 233 Billion
Bernard Arnault
Image Source: Getty
Jeff Bezos, the chairman of Amazon, secured the second position. He has a net worth of $195 Billion as per Forbes
Jeff Bezos
Image Source: Getty
With a huge wealth of $194 Billion, Elon Musk is the third richest man on earth. He is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX
Elon Musk
Image Source: Getty
The CEO of Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg stands at the 4th spot as per Forbes list. He holds a wealth of $177 Billion
Mark Zuckerberg
Image Source: Getty
With a huge wealth of $141 Billion, Larry Ellison is the fifth richest person on earth. He is the chairman of software firm Oracle
Image Source: Getty
Larry Ellison
Warren Buffett is the head of Berkshire Hathaway and he holds a massive wealth of $133 Billion. Warren secured the 6th spot
Warren Buffett
Image Source: Getty
With a wealth of $128 Billion, Bill Gates secured the 7th position. He is the head of Microsoft
Bill Gates
Image Source: Getty
Steve Ballmer
Image Source: Getty
Steve Ballmer took the 8th spot with a huge wealth of $121 Billion. He works for Microsoft and was a classmate of Bill Gates at Harvard University
Mukesh Ambani
Image Source: Pinkvilla
With a massive wealth of $116 Billion, Mukesh Ambani is the 9th richest man on earth. He is the head of Reliance Industries
Larry Page secured the 10th position. He is the co-founder of Google and has a net worth of $114 Billion
Larry Page
Image Source: Getty
The data is curated from the Forbes list of April 2024
Note
Image Source: Getty
