Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
January 26, 2024
Top 10 safest cities in India by NCRB
For the third consecutive year, Kolkata has secured its position as the safest city in India with a rate of recognizable crime (IPC) of 78.2
Kolkata
Image Source: Pexels
The Capital of Tamil Nadu secured the second position in the list with an IPC rate of 178.5
Chennai
Image Source: Pexels
Coimbatore stands at the third position with an IPC rate of 211.2, according to NCRB
Coimbatore
Image Source: Pexels
Surat in Gujarat has reported 215.3 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people and secured the fourth position
Surat
Image Source: Pexels
This Maharashtrian city takes the fifth position with 219.3 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people
Pune
Image Source: Pexels
Hyderabad took the sixth position with an IPC rate of 266.7 last year
Hyderabad
Image Source: Pexels
The IT capital of India has been declared as the seventh safe city. It has recorded 337.3 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people
Bengaluru
Image Source: Pexels
Another Gujarat city made to the list is Ahmedabad. It secured the eighth position with an IPC rate of 360.1
Ahmedabad
Image Source: Pexels
Mumbai recorded 376.3 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people and secured the ninth position on the list
Mumbai
Image Source: Pexels
The tenth spot goes to Kozhikode. This Kerala city has recorded 397.5 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people
Kozhikode
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.