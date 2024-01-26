Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

travel

January 26, 2024

Top 10 safest cities in India by NCRB

For the third consecutive year, Kolkata has secured its position as the safest city in India with a rate of recognizable crime (IPC) of 78.2

Kolkata

The Capital of Tamil Nadu secured the second position in the list with an IPC rate of 178.5

Chennai

Coimbatore stands at the third position with an IPC rate of 211.2, according to NCRB

Coimbatore

Surat in Gujarat has reported 215.3 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people and secured the fourth position

Surat

This Maharashtrian city takes the fifth position with 219.3 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people 

Pune

Hyderabad took the sixth position with an IPC rate of 266.7 last year

Hyderabad

The IT capital of India has been declared as the seventh safe city. It has recorded 337.3 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people 

Bengaluru

Another Gujarat city made to the list is Ahmedabad. It secured the eighth position with an IPC rate of 360.1

Ahmedabad

Mumbai recorded 376.3 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people and secured the ninth position on the list

Mumbai

The tenth spot goes to Kozhikode. This Kerala city has recorded 397.5 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people 

Kozhikode

