Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

 Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 30, 2023

Top 10 Sagittarius birthday captions 

Staying the Sagittarius magic!

#1

Opt for an arrow to kill your sorrow #birthday

#2 

Shhh...I'm making my birthday wish #sagittarius 

#3 

On this day a Sagittarian star was born 

  #4

Boosting my Sagittarius traits 

  #5

Hello dear Sagittarian, congrats on turing old 

 #6

Sagittarius Sizzle: Celebrating a fiery and fun-filled birthday!

 #7

The most special day as a Sagittarian 

  #8

Having fiery and cheery birthday 

#9

Adoring my Sagittarius energy 

#10 

