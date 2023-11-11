Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 11, 2023

Top 10 self-care quotes

“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.” — Anne Lamott

“Until you value yourself, you won’t value your time. Until you value your time, you will not do anything with it.” — M. Scott Peck

“Remember always that you not only have the right to be an individual, you have an obligation to be one.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“Your work is to discover your world and then with all your heart give yourself to it.” — Buddha

“Every one of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.” — Princess Diana

“The thing that is really hard, and really amazing, is giving up on being perfect and beginning the work of becoming yourself.” — Anna Quindlen

“Women need solitude in order to find again the true essence of themselves.” ― Anne Morrow Lindbergh

“If you don’t love yourself, nobody will. Not only that, you won’t be good at loving anyone else. Loving starts with the self.” —Wayne Dyer

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret to getting started is breaking your overwhelming tasks into small manageable tasks, and then starting on the first one.” — Mark Twain

“Within you, there is a stillness and a sanctuary to which you can retreat at any time and be yourself.” — Hermann Hesse

