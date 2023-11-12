Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

Top 10 signs of a toxic friendship 

In a toxic friendship, the friends use multiple tactics to negatively control your feelings in order to profit themselves rarely considering your feelings 

Manipulative 

Image Source: Pexels 

True friends tend to always celebrate and motivate you on your biggest achievements without being jealous or insecure 

Unhappy with your success

Image Source: Pexels 

When your friends constantly try to manipulate and control you emotionally by misinterpreting reality, denying prior conversations, or twisting events it's undoubtedly toxic

The Gaslighters

Image Source: Pexels 

The absence of emotional connection is enough to call a friendship fake 

Lack of empathy

Image Source: Pexels 

Toxic friends love to monopolize conversations by shifting the focus to themselves without showing minimum interest in your endeavors 

Self-centeredness

Image Source: Pexels 

A true friend will always encourage you to spend time with others and never be insecure about your lovable bonds 

Encourage isolation

Image Source: Pexels 

While they constantly compare you to themselves instead of celebrating your accomplishments it's indeed a big red flag 

Competitive attitude

Image Source:  Pexels

Lack of respect

Image Source: Pexels 

Toxic friends will always try to make you feel small and overshine your charm 

An integral sign of a toxic friendship is the absence of faith and reliability as we know trust is the foundation of any bond

Unreliable 

Image Source: Pexels 

Canceling plans at the last moment shows your friend's lack of concern for your time and a scarcity of commitment to the friendship

Cancel plans at the last moment 

Image Source: Pexels 

