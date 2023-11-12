Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 12, 2023
Top 10 signs of a toxic friendship
In a toxic friendship, the friends use multiple tactics to negatively control your feelings in order to profit themselves rarely considering your feelings
Manipulative
True friends tend to always celebrate and motivate you on your biggest achievements without being jealous or insecure
Unhappy with your success
When your friends constantly try to manipulate and control you emotionally by misinterpreting reality, denying prior conversations, or twisting events it's undoubtedly toxic
The Gaslighters
The absence of emotional connection is enough to call a friendship fake
Lack of empathy
Toxic friends love to monopolize conversations by shifting the focus to themselves without showing minimum interest in your endeavors
Self-centeredness
A true friend will always encourage you to spend time with others and never be insecure about your lovable bonds
Encourage isolation
While they constantly compare you to themselves instead of celebrating your accomplishments it's indeed a big red flag
Competitive attitude
Lack of respect
Toxic friends will always try to make you feel small and overshine your charm
An integral sign of a toxic friendship is the absence of faith and reliability as we know trust is the foundation of any bond
Unreliable
Canceling plans at the last moment shows your friend's lack of concern for your time and a scarcity of commitment to the friendship
Cancel plans at the last moment
