Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

December 28, 2023

Top 10 souvenirs from Thailand

Known for its vibrant colors and intricate designs, Thai silk is a must-buy. Look for clothing, scarves, and accessories made from this luxurious fabric

Thai silk 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Elephants are a symbol of Thailand. You can find elephant figurines, sculptures, textiles, and artwork

Elephant figurines 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Pamper yourself with handmade soaps, essential oils, and spa products made from local ingredients like coconut and herbs

Thai handmade soaps & spa products 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Bring the flavors of Thailand home with authentic Thai spices, curry pastes, and sauces

Thai spices & curry pastes

Image Source: Shutterstock

Small Buddha statues in various poses are widely available and make for meaningful souvenirs

Image Source: Shutterstock

Buddha statues

Consider purchasing traditional Thai clothing such as sarongs, fisherman pants, or traditional Thai shirts

Thai traditional clothing

Image Source: Shutterstock

Thai tea and coffee are distinctive and flavorful. Look for packaged blends to enjoy at home

Thai tea & coffee

Image Source: Shutterstock

Support local artisans by purchasing handmade crafts jewelry, wooden masks, hand-painted ceramics, and lacquerware

Handicrafts

Image Source: Shutterstock

Thai snacks & sweets

Image Source: Shutterstock

From durian chips to coconut candies to Koh Kae peanuts and mango sticky rice, these treats make for delicious souvenirs or gifts for friends and family

Beautiful, hand-crafted paper umbrellas make for a traditional souvenir, used both for decoration and protection from the sun

Paper umbrella 

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here