Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
December 28, 2023
Top 10 souvenirs from Thailand
Known for its vibrant colors and intricate designs, Thai silk is a must-buy. Look for clothing, scarves, and accessories made from this luxurious fabric
Thai silk
Image Source: Shutterstock
Elephants are a symbol of Thailand. You can find elephant figurines, sculptures, textiles, and artwork
Elephant figurines
Image Source: Shutterstock
Pamper yourself with handmade soaps, essential oils, and spa products made from local ingredients like coconut and herbs
Thai handmade soaps & spa products
Image Source: Shutterstock
Bring the flavors of Thailand home with authentic Thai spices, curry pastes, and sauces
Thai spices & curry pastes
Image Source: Shutterstock
Small Buddha statues in various poses are widely available and make for meaningful souvenirs
Image Source: Shutterstock
Buddha statues
Consider purchasing traditional Thai clothing such as sarongs, fisherman pants, or traditional Thai shirts
Thai traditional clothing
Image Source: Shutterstock
Thai tea and coffee are distinctive and flavorful. Look for packaged blends to enjoy at home
Thai tea & coffee
Image Source: Shutterstock
Support local artisans by purchasing handmade crafts jewelry, wooden masks, hand-painted ceramics, and lacquerware
Handicrafts
Image Source: Shutterstock
Thai snacks & sweets
Image Source: Shutterstock
From durian chips to coconut candies to Koh Kae peanuts and mango sticky rice, these treats make for delicious souvenirs or gifts for friends and family
Beautiful, hand-crafted paper umbrellas make for a traditional souvenir, used both for decoration and protection from the sun
Paper umbrella
Image Source: Shutterstock
