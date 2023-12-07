Heading 3
Top 10 street foods to try in UP
This authentic Awadhi cuisine is made with crispy fried ladyfinger dipped into creamy curd-based curry
Bhindi ka Salan
Spicy thick potato gravy topped with onion and various seasonings tastes magical
Dum Aloo
Loaded with nutrients this refreshing beverage is prepared with milk, nuts, whole spices, and seeds
Thandai
Shaped into patties these melt-in-mouth kebabs are one of the most famous non-veg appetizers of this region
Galouti kebab
Made with rice, flavourful condiments, and veggies this world-famous cuisine doesn't require an introduction
Biryani
This scrumptious wrap is filled with chicken, yogurt, lemon juice, and the famous tahini sauce
Chicken Shawarma
Slowly cooked in a special earthen pot this spicy flavourful chicken curry will take your breath away
Handi Chicken
The combination of flat bread or rumali roti and delicious kebab is adored by the UP residents
Kebab Paratha
Also known as Nimish this creamy fluffy dessert is indeed a delight for the foodies
Malai Makhan
Famous from the Mughal era this sweet delicacy is made with milk, sugar, bread, desi ghee, saffron, cardamom, and rose water
Shahi Tukda
