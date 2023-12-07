Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 07, 2023

Top 10 street foods to try in UP

This authentic Awadhi cuisine is made with crispy fried ladyfinger dipped into creamy curd-based curry 

Bhindi ka Salan

Image Source: Pexels 

Spicy thick potato gravy topped with onion and various seasonings tastes magical 

Dum Aloo

Image Source: Pexels 

Loaded with nutrients this refreshing beverage is prepared with milk, nuts, whole spices, and seeds

Thandai

Image Source: Pexels 

Shaped into patties these melt-in-mouth kebabs are one of the most famous non-veg appetizers of this region 

Galouti kebab

Image Source: Pexels 

Made with rice, flavourful condiments, and veggies this world-famous cuisine doesn't require an introduction 

Biryani

Image Source: Pexels 

This scrumptious wrap is filled with chicken, yogurt, lemon juice, and the famous tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma

Image Source: Pexels 

Slowly cooked in a special earthen pot this spicy flavourful chicken curry will take your breath away

Handi Chicken

Image Source: Pexels 

The combination of flat bread or rumali roti and delicious kebab is adored by the UP residents 

Kebab Paratha

Image Source: Pexels 

Also known as Nimish this creamy fluffy dessert is indeed a delight for the foodies

Malai Makhan

Image Source: Pexels 

Famous from the Mughal era this sweet delicacy is made with milk, sugar, bread, desi ghee, saffron, cardamom, and rose water

Shahi Tukda

Image Source: Pexels 

