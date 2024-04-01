Heading 3

APRIL 01, 2024

Top 10 Strongest currencies of the world

As per Forbes India, the highest-valued currency in the world is the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD). 1 KWD= Rs. 270.15

Kuwaiti Dinar

It serves as the currency of Bahrain and is exclusively used in this country. 1 BHD= Rs. 220.53

Bahraini Dinar

It is used in Oman and came into existence after the country ceased using Indian Rupee as its official currency. 1 OMR=  Rs. 215.94

Omani Rial

Replacing the Palestinian pound in 1950, Jordanian Dinar became the currency of Jordan. 1 JOD= Rs. 117.19

Jordanian Dinar

Great Britain uses the British Pound and it is the fifth strongest currency. 1 GBP= Rs. 105.54

British Pound

A twin to the GBP, Gibraltar Pound is the sixth strongest currency in the world. 1 GIP= Rs. 105.53

Gibraltar Pound

It is the official currency of the Cayman Islands and is the seventh strongest currency in the world. 1 KYD= Rs. 99.91

Cayman Islands Dollar

The Swiss franc is the official legal tender of Switzerland amd is also the currency of Liechtenstein. 1 CHF= Rs. 96.43

Swiss Franc

Euro

The euro is the official currency of the Eurozone which includes 19 member states of the European Union. 1 EUR= Rs. 89.91

It is the currency of the United States of America and also the most-traded currency globally. 1 USD= Rs. 83.13

United States Dollar

