Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
lifestyle
APRIL 01, 2024
Top 10 Strongest currencies of the world
As per Forbes India, the highest-valued currency in the world is the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD). 1 KWD= Rs. 270.15
Kuwaiti Dinar
Image Source: Pexels
It serves as the currency of Bahrain and is exclusively used in this country. 1 BHD= Rs. 220.53
Bahraini Dinar
Image Source: Pexels
It is used in Oman and came into existence after the country ceased using Indian Rupee as its official currency. 1 OMR= Rs. 215.94
Omani Rial
Image Source: Pexels
Replacing the Palestinian pound in 1950, Jordanian Dinar became the currency of Jordan. 1 JOD= Rs. 117.19
Jordanian Dinar
Image Source: Pexels
Great Britain uses the British Pound and it is the fifth strongest currency. 1 GBP= Rs. 105.54
Image Source: Pexels
British Pound
A twin to the GBP, Gibraltar Pound is the sixth strongest currency in the world. 1 GIP= Rs. 105.53
Gibraltar Pound
Image Source: Pexels
It is the official currency of the Cayman Islands and is the seventh strongest currency in the world. 1 KYD= Rs. 99.91
Cayman Islands Dollar
Image Source: Pexels
The Swiss franc is the official legal tender of Switzerland amd is also the currency of Liechtenstein. 1 CHF= Rs. 96.43
Swiss Franc
Image Source: Pexels
Euro
Image Source: Pexels
The euro is the official currency of the Eurozone which includes 19 member states of the European Union. 1 EUR= Rs. 89.91
It is the currency of the United States of America and also the most-traded currency globally. 1 USD= Rs. 83.13
United States Dollar
Image Source: Pexels
Images used are only for representative purposes
Image Source: Pexels
NOTE
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.