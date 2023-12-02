Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

 travel

December 02, 2023

Top 10 sunrise quotes for travelers

“O, Sunlight! The most precious gold to be found on Earth”- Roman Payne

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

“If you are in a beautiful place where you can enjoy the sunrise and sunset, then you are living like a lord”- Nathan Phillips

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

“The secret to a good morning is to watch the sunrise with an open heart”- Anthony T. Hincks

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

“At sunrise, the blue sky paints herself with gold colors and joyfully dances to the music of a morning breeze”- Debasish Mridha

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

“Don’t you feel you get value for your day if you’ve actually watched the sun rise?”- A.J. Vosse

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

“Every day, a million miracles begin at sunrise”- Eric Jerome Dickey

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

“There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope”- Bernard Williams

#7

Image Source: Pexels

“Every sunrise is an invitation for us to arise and brighten someone’s day”- Jhiess Krieg

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

“Let the beauty of sunrise keep your heart warm”- Lailah Gifty Akita

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

“At sunrise everything is luminous but not clear”- Norman Maclean

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here