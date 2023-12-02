Heading 3
Top 10 sunrise quotes for travelers
“O, Sunlight! The most precious gold to be found on Earth”- Roman Payne
#1
“If you are in a beautiful place where you can enjoy the sunrise and sunset, then you are living like a lord”- Nathan Phillips
#2
“The secret to a good morning is to watch the sunrise with an open heart”- Anthony T. Hincks
#3
“At sunrise, the blue sky paints herself with gold colors and joyfully dances to the music of a morning breeze”- Debasish Mridha
#4
“Don’t you feel you get value for your day if you’ve actually watched the sun rise?”- A.J. Vosse
#5
“Every day, a million miracles begin at sunrise”- Eric Jerome Dickey
#6
“There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope”- Bernard Williams
#7
“Every sunrise is an invitation for us to arise and brighten someone’s day”- Jhiess Krieg
#8
“Let the beauty of sunrise keep your heart warm”- Lailah Gifty Akita
#9
“At sunrise everything is luminous but not clear”- Norman Maclean
#10
