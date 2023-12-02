Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

 Travel 

December 02, 2023

Top 10 sunset quotes for travelers

“Sunset is the opening music of the night.”- Mehmet Murat ildan

“Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn.”- Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Every sunset is an opportunity to reset.”- Richie Norton

“Twilight drops her curtain down and pins it with a star.”- Lucy Maud Montgomery

“It is almost impossible to watch a sunset and not dream.”- Bernard Williams

“Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully.”- Kristen Butler

“There is never one sunrise the same or one sunset the same.”- Carlos Santana

“When the sun has set, no candle can replace it.” - George R.R. Martin

“There is nothing more musical than a sunset.”- Claude Debussy

“A sunset is the sun's fiery kiss to the night.”- Crystal Woods

