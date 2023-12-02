Heading 3
Top 10 sunset quotes for travelers
“Sunset is the opening music of the night.”- Mehmet Murat ildan
“Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn.”- Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Every sunset is an opportunity to reset.”- Richie Norton
“Twilight drops her curtain down and pins it with a star.”- Lucy Maud Montgomery
“It is almost impossible to watch a sunset and not dream.”- Bernard Williams
“Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully.”- Kristen Butler
“There is never one sunrise the same or one sunset the same.”- Carlos Santana
“When the sun has set, no candle can replace it.” - George R.R. Martin
“There is nothing more musical than a sunset.”- Claude Debussy
“A sunset is the sun's fiery kiss to the night.”- Crystal Woods
