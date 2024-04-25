Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Travel

april 25, 2024

Top 10 tallest buildings in the world

With a height of 528 meters, the CITIC Tower of Beijing rests at the 10th spot in the list of the Top 10 tallest buildings in the world

CITIC Tower, Beijing

Image Source: Pexels

It comes at the 9th spot with a height of 530 meters 

Tianjin CTF Finance Centre, Tianjin 

Image Source: Pexels

With a height of 530 meters, Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre stands tall at the 8th spot 

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, Guangzhou 

Image Source: Pexels

Recorded with a height of 541 meters, One World Trade Center stands at the 7th spot on the list 

One World Trade Center, New York City

Image Source: Pexels

This Seoul Tower has a height of 555 meters. It comes in the 6th spot 

Lotte World Tower, Seoul

Image Source: Pexels

With a height of 599, this tall building comes at the 5th spot 

Ping An Finance Center, Shenzhen

Image Source: Pexels

This Clock Tower of Mecca has a height of 601 meters and rests at the 4th spot in the lost 

Makkah Royal Clock Tower, Mecca 

Image Source: Pexels

Shanghai Tower, Shanghai

Image Source: Pexels

Shanghai Tower conquered the 3rd spot and recorded a height of 632 meters 

This Kuala Lumpur building is the second tallest building in the world with a height of 679 meters 

Merdeka 118, Kuala Lumpur 

Image Source: Pexels

Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world with a height of 828 meters

Burj Khalifa, Dubai

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here