april 25, 2024
Top 10 tallest buildings in the world
With a height of 528 meters, the CITIC Tower of Beijing rests at the 10th spot in the list of the Top 10 tallest buildings in the world
CITIC Tower, Beijing
Image Source: Pexels
It comes at the 9th spot with a height of 530 meters
Tianjin CTF Finance Centre, Tianjin
Image Source: Pexels
With a height of 530 meters, Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre stands tall at the 8th spot
Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, Guangzhou
Image Source: Pexels
Recorded with a height of 541 meters, One World Trade Center stands at the 7th spot on the list
One World Trade Center, New York City
Image Source: Pexels
This Seoul Tower has a height of 555 meters. It comes in the 6th spot
Lotte World Tower, Seoul
Image Source: Pexels
With a height of 599, this tall building comes at the 5th spot
Ping An Finance Center, Shenzhen
Image Source: Pexels
This Clock Tower of Mecca has a height of 601 meters and rests at the 4th spot in the lost
Makkah Royal Clock Tower, Mecca
Image Source: Pexels
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai
Image Source: Pexels
Shanghai Tower conquered the 3rd spot and recorded a height of 632 meters
This Kuala Lumpur building is the second tallest building in the world with a height of 679 meters
Merdeka 118, Kuala Lumpur
Image Source: Pexels
Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world with a height of 828 meters
Burj Khalifa, Dubai
Image Source: Pexels
