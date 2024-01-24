Heading 3
Top 10 tallest Shiva statue in India
Towering at approximately 143 feet, it stands near the Indian border in Sanga, Nepal, symbolizing the divine presence
Statue of Belief (Kailashnath Mahadev Statue)
With a height of around 112 feet, this majestic Shiva statue in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, represents the first yogi and imparts the essence of yogic science
Adiyogi Shiva Statue
Reaching a height of about 123 feet, the Shiva statue in Murudeshwar, Karnataka, overlooks the Arabian Sea, offering a breathtaking coastal view
Shiva of Murudeshwara
Standing at approximately 135 feet in Paritala, Andhra Pradesh, this combined statue exudes a powerful spiritual presence
Veera Abhaya Anjaneya Hanuman Swami Statue (with Shiva)
At around 108 feet, this Shiva statue in Namchi, Sikkim, is part of the Char Dham complex, attracting pilgrims and tourists alike
Statue of Shiva at Char Dham
Located in Dwarka, Gujarat, this Shiva statue stands at about 82 feet, adding to the spiritual aura of the ancient city
Nageshwar Shiva Statue
Rising to approximately 85 feet in Bambora, Rajasthan, this majestic Shiva statue showcases artistic brilliance and religious significance
Sarveshwar Mahadev Statue
In Dungarpur, Rajasthan, this artistic creation stands at around 30 feet, depicting the divine union of Shiva and Parvati
Shiva Parvati Statue at Dungarpur
Sri Sathya Sai Baba Statue with Shiva Lingam
With a height of about 50 feet in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, this statue is a testament to spiritual teachings and universal love
At approximately 72 feet, this Shiva statue in Deoghar, Jharkhand, is a revered presence near the sacred Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple
Shiva Statue at Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple
