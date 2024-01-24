Heading 3

January 24, 2024

Top 10 tallest Shiva statue in India

Towering at approximately 143 feet, it stands near the Indian border in Sanga, Nepal, symbolizing the divine presence

Statue of Belief (Kailashnath Mahadev Statue)

With a height of around 112 feet, this majestic Shiva statue in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, represents the first yogi and imparts the essence of yogic science

Adiyogi Shiva Statue 

Reaching a height of about 123 feet, the Shiva statue in Murudeshwar, Karnataka, overlooks the Arabian Sea, offering a breathtaking coastal view

Shiva of Murudeshwara 

Standing at approximately 135 feet in Paritala, Andhra Pradesh, this combined statue exudes a powerful spiritual presence

 Veera Abhaya Anjaneya Hanuman Swami Statue (with Shiva) 

At around 108 feet, this Shiva statue in Namchi, Sikkim, is part of the Char Dham complex, attracting pilgrims and tourists alike

Statue of Shiva at Char Dham 

Located in Dwarka, Gujarat, this Shiva statue stands at about 82 feet, adding to the spiritual aura of the ancient city

Nageshwar Shiva Statue 

Rising to approximately 85 feet in Bambora, Rajasthan, this majestic Shiva statue showcases artistic brilliance and religious significance

Sarveshwar Mahadev Statue 

 In Dungarpur, Rajasthan, this artistic creation stands at around 30 feet, depicting the divine union of Shiva and Parvati

Shiva Parvati Statue at Dungarpur

Sri Sathya Sai Baba Statue with Shiva Lingam 

With a height of about 50 feet in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, this statue is a testament to spiritual teachings and universal love

At approximately 72 feet, this Shiva statue in Deoghar, Jharkhand, is a revered presence near the sacred Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple

Shiva Statue at Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple 

