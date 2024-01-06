Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

January 06, 2024

Top 10 Tourist places in Pune

Begin your journey at the iconic Shaniwar Wada, a historic fortification that echoes the tales of the Maratha Empire. Marvel at its grand architecture and delve into the rich history within its walls

Shaniwar Wada

Immerse yourself in the serenity of Aga Khan Palace, a monument with significant historical importance. Built in 1892, it holds the memories of Mahatma Gandhi and his internment during the Quit India Movement

Aga Khan Palace

Embark on a trek to Sinhagad Fort for panoramic views of the Sahyadri mountains. This ancient fort holds stories of valor and offers a glimpse into Pune's glorious past

Sinhagad Fort

Experience tranquility at the Osho International Meditation Resort, a spiritual haven amidst the bustling city. Discover meditation practices and the teachings of the renowned spiritual leader, Osho

Osho Ashram

Step into the ancient at Pataleshwar Cave Temple, a rock-cut cave temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Admire the intricate carvings that transport you back in time

Pataleshwar Cave Temple

Seek spiritual solace at Chaturshringi Temple, nestled on the slope of a hill. Dedicated to the goddess Chaturshringi, the temple offers a serene environment and panoramic views of Pune

Chaturshringi Temple

Delve into the fascinating collection of artifacts at the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, showcasing the artistic heritage of India. Marvel at its diverse exhibits, from musical instruments to intricate sculptures

Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum

Escape the urban hustle with a visit to Vetal Tekdi, a hill offering panoramic views of Pune. Ideal for nature enthusiasts and trekkers, it provides a serene retreat from the city below

Vetal Tekdi

Explore Lal Mahal, the reconstructed palace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Walk through the halls that resonate with historical significance and learn about the Maratha warrior king's early life

Lal Mahal

Find tranquility in the Pune Okayama Friendship Garden, a Japanese-inspired garden showcasing the cultural bond between Pune and Okayama

Pune Okayama Friendship Garden

