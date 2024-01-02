Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

travel

January 02, 2023

Top 10 tourist spots in the World

The magnificent Eiffel Tower is a tourist attraction, making Paris a top-of-mind for romantics

Eiffel Tower, France

Image Source: Pexels

It is the world’s largest and most complex coral reef system, stretching over 1,400 miles from shallow waters to deep oceans

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Image Source: Pexels

It is a magical and enchanting destination that offers the classic Disney experience with a touch of Chinese culture and flair

Disneyland, Hong Kong

Image Source: Pexels

Singapore boasts of its gorgeous skyscrapers and streets, amusement parks, museums, cafes, and restaurants by the bay

Singapore

Image Source: Pexels

Taj Mahal is the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage

Taj Mahal, India

Image Source: Pexels

One of the world's busiest pedestrian areas and a major center of the world's entertainment industry

 Times Square, USA

Image Source: Pexels

Bora Bora is a major international tourist destination famous for its seaside (and even offshore) luxury resorts

Bora Bora

Image Source: Pexels

It is one of South Africa’s best places to visit, from wild safaris and penguins to a cable ride over Table Mountain

Cape Town

Image Source: Pexels

It serves as a vibrant cultural hub, hosting world-class performances and events

Opera House, Sydney

Image Source: Pexels

It is a breathtaking natural wonder that captivates visitors with its powerful cascades of water and stunning beauty

Niagara Falls

Image Source: Pexels

