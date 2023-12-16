Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 16, 2023
Top 10 traditional English desserts to try
Fresh strawberries put in a lovely creamy base is an iconic summer dessert of the British
Strawberry Fool
Image Source: Pexels
Roots back to Scotland this delicious version of cookies is extremely popular in the region
Scottish Shortbread
Image Source: Pexels
Regarded as the most iconic cuisine of Britain, this gorgeous-looking dessert is prepared with sponge cake, custard, jelly, whipped cream and berries
Old English Trifle
Image Source: Freepik
The popular item of the holiday season consists of the sweet filling of apples, raisins, spices and sometimes nuts
Mincemeat Pie
Image Source: Freepik
Mostly served with Madeira wine this traditional dessert looks similar to pound cake
Madeira Cake
Image Source: Pexels
First created in the 14th century this classic dessert is known for its unique ingredients like beef, mutton, and raisins
Steamed Plum Pudding
Image Source: Pexels
Embracing festive spirit with these cute round choco chip cookies filled with jam is nothing but delicious
Jammy Dodgers
Image Source: Pexels
Known as Catherine, Princess of Wales’s favorite dish the soft creamy texture is simply marvelous
Toffee Pudding with Butterscotch Sauce
Image Source: Freepik
Rolled pudding with layers of fruity jam is a delight with every bite
Jam Roly Poly
Image Source: Freepik
Made with whipped cream and cooked fruit this easy-to-make dessert also has roots in Ireland
Fruit fool
Image Source: Pexels
