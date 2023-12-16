Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

December 16, 2023

Top 10 traditional English desserts to try

Fresh strawberries put in a lovely creamy base is an iconic summer dessert of the British 

Strawberry Fool

Image Source: Pexels 

Roots back to Scotland this delicious version of cookies is extremely popular in the region 

Scottish Shortbread

Image Source: Pexels 

Regarded as the most iconic cuisine of Britain, this gorgeous-looking dessert is prepared with sponge cake, custard, jelly, whipped cream and berries

Old English Trifle

Image Source: Freepik

The popular item of the holiday season consists of the sweet filling of apples, raisins, spices and sometimes nuts 

Mincemeat Pie

Image Source: Freepik

Mostly served with Madeira wine this traditional dessert looks similar to pound cake

Madeira Cake

Image Source: Pexels 

First created in the 14th century this classic dessert is known for its unique ingredients like beef, mutton, and raisins

Steamed Plum Pudding

Image Source: Pexels 

Embracing festive spirit with these cute round choco chip cookies filled with jam is nothing but delicious

Jammy Dodgers

Image Source: Pexels 

Known as Catherine, Princess of Wales’s favorite dish the soft creamy texture is simply marvelous 

Toffee Pudding with Butterscotch Sauce

Image Source: Freepik

Rolled pudding with layers of fruity jam is a delight with every bite

Jam Roly Poly

Image Source: Freepik

Made with whipped cream and cooked fruit this easy-to-make dessert also has roots in Ireland 

Fruit fool

Image Source: Pexels 

