Top 10 Travel Destinations in South Korea
The capital of South Korea, Seoul is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city with something to offer everyone. From historic palaces and temples to modern shopping districts and nightlife, Seoul has it all.
Seoul
A subtropical island located off the southern coast of South Korea, Jeju is known for its stunning beaches, lush forests, and volcanic landscapes.
Jeju Island
South Korea's second-largest city, Busan is a popular beach destination with a laid-back atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, surfing, and visiting the many seafood restaurants along the coast.
Busan
Once the capital of the Silla Kingdom, Gyeongju is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to many ancient ruins and temples.
Gyeongju
A traditional Korean village located in the southeastern part of the country, Andong is known for its well-preserved hanok houses, traditional culture, and mask dance festival.
Andong
One of the most popular national parks in South Korea, Seoraksan is known for its towering peaks, mountain temples, and beautiful scenery.
Seoraksan National Park
The images are only a representation not the real ones.
Home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Hwaseong Fortress, Suwon is a city with a rich history and culture. Visitors can explore the fortress, visit the royal palace, and enjoy the many traditional restaurants and shops.
Suwon
Located in the southern part of South Korea, Boseong is known for its lush green tea fields. Visitors can take a walk through the fields, learn about the tea-making process, and sample different types of tea.
Boseong Green Tea Field
A small island located in the middle of the Han River, Nami Island is known for its beautiful scenery and romantic atmosphere.
Nami Island
A city located in the southwestern part of South Korea, Jeonju is known for its delicious food, especially bibimbap. Visitors can also enjoy the city's traditional culture and architecture.
Jeonju
