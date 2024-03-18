Heading 3

Top 10 Veg Roll Recipes

Originating from China, these rolls typically contain vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms wrapped in a thin pastry sheet and fried until crispy

Spring Rolls

A staple of Japanese cuisine, vegetarian sushi rolls often feature ingredients like avocado, cucumber, carrot, and pickled radish wrapped in nori seaweed and sushi rice

Sushi Rolls

Also known as fresh spring rolls, these rolls consist of rice vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cilantro, and sometimes tofu wrapped in rice paper

Vietnamese Summer Rolls

A Korean take on sushi rolls, kimbap features rice seasoned with sesame oil and filled with various vegetables along with tofu, all wrapped in seaweed

Korean Kimbap

Spicy paneer tikka (Indian cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and spices) wrapped in a soft roti with onions, bell peppers, and mint chutney

Paneer Tikka Roll

A Mumbai street food favorite, Frankie features a filling of mixed vegetables cooked with Indian spices, wrapped in a roti with tangy sauces and onions

Vegetable Frankie

Sauteed spinach mixed with creamy cheese and rolled in a warm roti for a comforting and nutritious meal

Spinach and Cheese Roti Roll

A Kolkata specialty, this roll features a medley of stir-fried vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots, and cauliflower, flavored with Indian spices and wrapped in a flaky paratha

Mixed Veggie Kathi Roll

Mexican Bean Burrito Roll

Refried beans, rice, salsa, guacamole, and cheese rolled in a soft roti for a fusion take on the classic burrito

Crispy falafel balls, made from chickpeas, parsley, and spices, wrapped in flatbread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and tahini sauce

Lebanese Falafel Rolls

