Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 18, 2024
Top 10 Veg Roll Recipes
Originating from China, these rolls typically contain vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms wrapped in a thin pastry sheet and fried until crispy
Spring Rolls
A staple of Japanese cuisine, vegetarian sushi rolls often feature ingredients like avocado, cucumber, carrot, and pickled radish wrapped in nori seaweed and sushi rice
Sushi Rolls
Also known as fresh spring rolls, these rolls consist of rice vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cilantro, and sometimes tofu wrapped in rice paper
Vietnamese Summer Rolls
A Korean take on sushi rolls, kimbap features rice seasoned with sesame oil and filled with various vegetables along with tofu, all wrapped in seaweed
Korean Kimbap
Spicy paneer tikka (Indian cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and spices) wrapped in a soft roti with onions, bell peppers, and mint chutney
Paneer Tikka Roll
A Mumbai street food favorite, Frankie features a filling of mixed vegetables cooked with Indian spices, wrapped in a roti with tangy sauces and onions
Vegetable Frankie
Sauteed spinach mixed with creamy cheese and rolled in a warm roti for a comforting and nutritious meal
Spinach and Cheese Roti Roll
A Kolkata specialty, this roll features a medley of stir-fried vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots, and cauliflower, flavored with Indian spices and wrapped in a flaky paratha
Mixed Veggie Kathi Roll
Mexican Bean Burrito Roll
Refried beans, rice, salsa, guacamole, and cheese rolled in a soft roti for a fusion take on the classic burrito
Crispy falafel balls, made from chickpeas, parsley, and spices, wrapped in flatbread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and tahini sauce
Lebanese Falafel Rolls
