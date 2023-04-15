Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava 

Lifestyle 

APRIL 15, 2023

Top 10 Ways To Clear Acne 

Source: Pexels 

Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and other impurities from your skin, but avoid over-cleansing as it can dry out your skin and make your acne worse

Cleanse your skin regularly

Source: Pexels 

Exfoliating helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, but avoid harsh scrubs as they can damage your skin

Exfoliate regularly

Choose products that are labeled as non-comedogenic, meaning they won't clog your pores and cause acne

Source: Pexels 

Use non-comedogenic skincare products

Moisturizing your skin helps to keep it hydrated and healthy, which can reduce the risk of developing acne

Source: Pexels 

Moisturize your skin

Source: Pexels 

Use topical treatments

Over-the-counter topical treatments that contain ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, or retinoids can help to clear up acne

Picking at your acne can cause it to become infected and make the problem worse

Source: Pexels 

Avoid picking at your skin

Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oils from your hands to your skin, which can cause acne

Source: Pexels 

Keep your hands off your face

Stress can cause hormonal changes that can lead to acne, so try to find ways to manage stress, such as through exercise or meditation

Source: Pexels 

Manage stress

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help to improve your skin's health

Source: Pexels 

Eat a healthy diet

If your acne is severe or persistent, consider seeing a dermatologist for prescription treatments or other interventions that may help

Source: Pexels 

Seek professional help

