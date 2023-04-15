APRIL 15, 2023
Top 10 Ways To Clear Acne
Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and other impurities from your skin, but avoid over-cleansing as it can dry out your skin and make your acne worse
Cleanse your skin regularly
Exfoliating helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, but avoid harsh scrubs as they can damage your skin
Exfoliate regularly
Choose products that are labeled as non-comedogenic, meaning they won't clog your pores and cause acne
Use non-comedogenic skincare products
Moisturizing your skin helps to keep it hydrated and healthy, which can reduce the risk of developing acne
Moisturize your skin
Use topical treatments
Over-the-counter topical treatments that contain ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, or retinoids can help to clear up acne
Picking at your acne can cause it to become infected and make the problem worse
Avoid picking at your skin
Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oils from your hands to your skin, which can cause acne
Keep your hands off your face
Stress can cause hormonal changes that can lead to acne, so try to find ways to manage stress, such as through exercise or meditation
Manage stress
Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help to improve your skin's health
Eat a healthy diet
If your acne is severe or persistent, consider seeing a dermatologist for prescription treatments or other interventions that may help
Seek professional help
