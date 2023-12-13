Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 13, 2023

Top 10 ways to live life more simply

Don't waste your valuable moments on media like TV or mobile 

Restrict media

Creating a daily routine can provide you a adequate time to be focused and committed to a particular task 

Establish routines

Regulating life is extremely easier when you have less stuffy surroundings 

Make your home less stuffy 

The heavy burden of debt can contribute a lot to making you stressed and dull thus don't tolerate any kind of financial debt 

Don't tolerate debt

Avoiding unnecessary clothes in your wardrobe can be incredibly beneficial in minimizing spending and wastage 

Simplify wardrobe 

Regardless of your talents taking up multiple takes at a time can result in countless errors and frustration 

Evade multitasking

This simple mantra will immaculately enhance the quality of your life 

Quality over quantity

Eliminate unnecessary costs to live life more simply 

Spend wisely 

Flowing a simple homemade diet will improve health and also help to get rid of huge restaurant bills 

Maintain simple diet 

Taking a break not only stimulates your body but also makes you more focused and cheerful 

Take a break 

